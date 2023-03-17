The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education has unanimously approved to form a committee to address declining student enrollment in the district’s elementary schools.
In a special meeting Thursday evening, the board voted 5-0 to authorize Superintendent Brian Hill to form a committee to explore data and options, including the benefits and ramifications of closing elementary schools.
This means the district will gather more information before taking any action on elementary schools instead of acting solely on the findings of Western Demographics, Inc. President and D51 Demographer Shannon Bingham.
After performing a study of enrollment trends in the district, Bingham identified Orchard Avenue and Lincoln Orchard Mesa as elementary school closure candidates.
“I appreciate this whole board,” Hill said. “We have direction as an admin team on what we’ll do next as we move forward. I know this is challenging for everyone in our community and we all recognize that.”
Hill said that he and his family attended a Central High School theater production of the play “Newsies” recently and that a quote from that play has remained in his mind ever since: “Being the boss doesn’t mean you have all the right answers; just the brains to recognize the right one when you hear it.”
Hill believes that message can be applied to how the district approaches potential remedies to the short-term and long-term ramifications of declining enrollment.
“We know we have a problem we’ve got to address in the district,” Hill said. “We’re all leaders, the six of us up here, and we’re all looking for the right answers, and I believe we’ll recognize the right ones when we hear them and we’ll take action as a unified team of six when we get there.”
Board President Andrea Haitz voted along with her fellow board members to approve the committee, but reiterated her belief that the district can’t afford to drag its feet in ultimately making needed decisions, even if the identified options are difficult.
She believes that delaying action too long will have ramifications such as scrapping any plans to increase teacher pay, the loss of specialized programs and crucial staff such as paraprofessionals, a potential reduction in the district’s workforce, and how such issues would impact the rollout of HMH Into Reading, the district’s newly approved K-5 reading and writing curriculum.
“In the spirit of collaboration, this has definitely been a decision that I know has weighed heavily on all the board members. I’ve seen it in everybody’s eyes and on their faces, along with our staff,” Haitz said.
“For me personally, this has been something I’ve spent a lot of time over the last couple of weeks thinking on and trying to get information from people who are living this in the buildings, from the principals whose schools have been considered for closure and from the principals whose buildings would receive kids and even principals across the district. They’ve been living this reality for quite a while now with the FTE cuts.”
Hill will select members to serve on the committee and schedule and facilitate committee meetings necessary to develop recommendations to address declining enrollment.
Hill’s deadline to provide the committee’s recommendation to the school board is no later than Sept. 19 if the recommendation might result in elementary school consolidations effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.