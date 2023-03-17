Thunder Mountain Elementary Mascot 031523

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Mesa County Valley School District Superintendent Brian Hill speaks during a ceremony at Thunder Mountain Elementary School to unveil its new mascot on Wednesday.

 Scott Crabtree

The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education has unanimously approved to form a committee to address declining student enrollment in the district’s elementary schools.

In a special meeting Thursday evening, the board voted 5-0 to authorize Superintendent Brian Hill to form a committee to explore data and options, including the benefits and ramifications of closing elementary schools.

Tags