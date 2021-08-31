All seven candidates running for the Mesa County Valley Board of Education are now official.
The candidates had until 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, to submit their candidacy petitions and meet the petition signature requirement of at least 50 valid signatures.
The candidates running for District E to replace Amy Davis are Angela Lema, owner of The Salon Professional Academy, and David Combs, a representative with Aspen National Collections.
In District C, Trish Mahre, an attorney in the District Attorney’s Office, is running for re-election against Andrea Haitz, a Realtor, and Austin DeWitt, a District 51 custodian.
In District D, Will Jones, the director of Grand Valley Youth Football, and Nick Allan, who works for the Colorado Western Alliance, are running to replace term-limited Tom Parrish.
Doug Levinson, who represents District A in Fruita, and Paul Pitton, the representative in District B in Grand Junction, are the other members that make up the five-person board.
Those two seats are not up for up for election this term.
So far, there are two candidate forums scheduled prior to the November election.
The Mesa County Libertarian Party is partnering with Mesa County Libraries to host a candidate forum at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11.
On Oct 14 at 7 p.m., the League of Women Voters of Mesa County will hold an online forum for the seven candidates.