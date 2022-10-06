On the same day that Mesa County joined dozens of local governments and public entities around Colorado in opting out of the state’s new Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program, the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education was encouraged to do the same.
District 51 Executive Director of Human Resources Nikki Jost gave a presentation to the school board at its work session Tuesday night at R-5 High School about the pros and cons of opting in or opting out of the FAMLI program.
Colorado voters approved the program in November 2020, initiating the state-run paid leave program that employees can use to care for a new child (including adopted and fostered children), care for themselves if they have a serious health condition, care for a family member’s serious health condition, make arrangements for a family member’s military deployment and address the immediate safety needs and impact of domestic violence or sexual assault.
Employers and employees would both be responsible for funding the program, splitting the 0.9% premium 50/50 (or, by wage percentage, 0.45% from each side). Opting in is a three-year commitment, with premiums beginning this January and benefits available starting in January 2024.
While opting into the program is mandatory for most private businesses, public entities are free to opt out and avoid premiums for both themselves and their employees.
“We are recommending that the district opt out of this program,” Jost told the board.
Jost provided five key reasons for the board to opt out of the FAMLI program when it votes on the matter at its Oct. 18 meeting.
The first reason was that District 51 employees already have strong leave options. Among the options Jost identified were:
■ At a minimum, employees earn one hour of leave time for every 30 hours worked, up to 48 hours per year. This includes subs and time-card employees.
■ Regular full-time and part-time staff (2,750 staff members) earn leave at a greater rate depending on the number of contracted days, with most employees earning 10-12 sick days per year.
■ Regular full-time and part-time staff are eligible for their group’s sick leave bank program, which acts like a short-term disability plan.
■ Regular full-time and part-time employees are eligible for family medical leave if they have worked for the district for one year and have worked at least 1,250 hours in the 12 months prior to the leave of absence. Family medical leave provides job protection for up to 12 weeks while an employee is out caring for themselves or a family member.
■ After five years of service, Colorado PERA (Public Employees’ Retirement Association) offers short- and long-term disability plans at no cost to the employee.
The second reason was that participation in the program would result in additional costs for every employee and the district. For example, a full-time, year-round employee making $17.50 an hour would contribute $163.80 annually toward FAMLI leave. The district would pay approximately $525,000 annually, projected using 2021-2022 wages.
As wages increase annually, so would costs.
The third reason Jost identified to support opting out is that if the decision was made to opt in, the district and its employees would be paying premiums for an entire year before benefits would be provided.
Additionally, the district can opt in to the program in the future.
The final factor Jost mentioned was that decision to opt out will not prevent individual employees from participating in FAMLI on their own through the state.
Jost reviewed all of this information with Mesa Valley Education Association President Tim Couch on Sept. 20 and reviewed the information with the district’s support staff council leadership three days later.
On Sept. 26, the district sent an email to all staff members detailing the FAMLI program and seeking feedback. Through Oct. 3, 34 employees provided feedback, with 24 of them encouraging the district to opt out.
Board member Kari Sholtes asked Jost for clarification about any employees’ individual premium burden if they enroll themselves in the program. Jost said that any employee who signs up for FAMLI in the event of the district opting out would still pay 0.45% of their salary in premiums, not the 0.9% combined share between the district and employees in the event of opting in.
While the board will vote on the matter in less than two weeks, Sholtes’ follow-up question expressed a sentiment echoed by her companions, providing a glimpse at how the vote is likely going to go.