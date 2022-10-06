On the same day that Mesa County joined dozens of local governments and public entities around Colorado in opting out of the state’s new Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program, the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education was encouraged to do the same.

District 51 Executive Director of Human Resources Nikki Jost gave a presentation to the school board at its work session Tuesday night at R-5 High School about the pros and cons of opting in or opting out of the FAMLI program.