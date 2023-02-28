Members of the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education met Monday night with district demographer Shannon Bingham, far left, to gather more information on the possibility of closing three schools. No public comment was taken during the special meeting, which was well-attended, below, by people wanting more information.
A special meeting of the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education drew a large crowd Monday night. No public comment was taken at the meeting.
School District 51 demographer Shannon Bingham listens to questions during a special school board meeting Monday night.
School District 51 demographer Shannon Bingham listens to questions during the school board meeting Monday night.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education member Will Jones asks School District 51 demographer Shannon Bingham questions at the special meeting Monday night.
The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education held a special meeting Monday evening to further discuss the possible closure of three schools.
The meeting comes after last week’s board meeting drew a large audience, many of them teachers, parents or students from the three schools potentially on the chopping block: Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Orchard Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School. The board received comments from attendees for about 2½ hours at that meeting, pleading for their schools not to close.
There were no public comments at Monday’s meeting, but the meeting was still well-attended as the board received more information from demographer Shannon Bingham and D51 Chief Financial Officer Melanie Trujillo.
At the start of Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Brian Hill delved into how declining enrollment impacts state funding and how this, in turn, leads to decisions such as staffing cuts.
The district is funded via per-pupil funding called FTE (Full-Time Equivalent), so when a school’s enrollment declines, so does its FTE allotment that goes toward staffing. This has led to staffing cuts in recent years, especially at the middle school level, and the district projects even more staffing cuts in the near future. The district’s data shows that only 8,945 out of 11,939 (74.9%) elementary seats, 3,798 out of 5,398 (70.3%) middle school seats and 5,642 out of 6,182 (91.2%) high school seats in the district are being used, not including charter schools.
Hill said this isn’t a new problem for the district; it just hasn’t been addressed in the past when it should have.
Trujillo went over data breaking down the impact of declining FTE on the school district. She said the school district has lost 1,195 students since the 2019-2020 school year, a 5.4% decline that created a 2.7% decline in the FTE funding.
This year, according to Trujillo, District 51 is receiving about $5 million more in PPR (Per Pupil Revenue) than it is in FTE count because of funding averaging.
Trujillo also spoke about staffing concerns, such as the district being over-staffed in schools by $3.1 million as of October. Without adjustments for next school year, that is projected to increase to $3.8 million.
Another staffing concern she identified was that, in elementary schools, declining enrollment and adjustments have reduced the number of paraprofessional and other support positions while leading to unbalanced class sizes.
Trujillo echoed a sentiment that Hill made clear in his presentation: if the district continues to delay any substantial action to deal with declining enrollment, it will only exacerbate the district’s FTE woes and worsen the circumstances when action is eventually taken.
She said the closure of the three schools would help reduce unfunded positions and reduce the over-staffing deficit substantially through FTE. Through projected adjustments to the district’s staffing model that would result from the proposed consolidations, the district would reduce its unfunded positions by $83,000 per staffing FTE (based on average teacher salary and benefits for 45 positions) for a projected total of $3,735,000 in FTE funding.
Trujillo concluded that school staffing has reached a critical point that is too significant for the district to “cut itself out of,” especially since the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, a federal emergency education fund established in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, ends after next school year.
“Adopting the demographer’s recommendations for consolidation gives us a path forward to make staffing adjustments while not increasing class sizes and while maintaining, or even improving, programming options,” Trujillo’s presentation read.
“Though it’s painful to close schools, receiving schools will also receive FTE to add rounds, better balance class sizes and possible add back supports that have been lost in recent years.”
Bingham, Trujillo and other district administrators fielded questions from board members elaborating on staffing issues, the district’s staffing model, the math behind FTE and projected enrollment losses.
The closures of the three schools were recommended by Bingham, the president of Western Demographics, Inc., who serves as District 51’s demographer.
Bingham whittled the list of candidates for recommendation from 10 to three based on the criteria of low enrollment, future growth, adjacency to schools with more space, building condition, pedestrian viability, additional transportation requirements, the logic of post-change boundaries, and budgetary impacts on level of service.
Should each school close, Dos Rios and Mesa View would receive Lincoln Orchard Mesa’s enrollment; Tope, Fruitvale and Nisley would receive Orchard Avenue’s enrollment; and Bookcliff and West middle schools would receive East Middle School’s enrollment.