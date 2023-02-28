The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education held a special meeting Monday evening to further discuss the possible closure of three schools.

The meeting comes after last week’s board meeting drew a large audience, many of them teachers, parents or students from the three schools potentially on the chopping block: Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Orchard Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School. The board received comments from attendees for about 2½ hours at that meeting, pleading for their schools not to close.

