The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education held a brief meeting Tuesday night to approve FCI Constructors as the construction manager and general contractor for the new Grand Junction High School.
The school board voted 5-0 to approve the resolution for Superintendent Diana Sirko to immediately negotiate and finalize a contract with Grand Junction-based FCI Constructors and initiate the design process, which should be completed within the next few months. It also allows FCI to begin the process of procuring steel and other materials.
Grand Junction’s Shaw Construction was also considered by the committee that interviewed the companies, but committee members blindly compared what each company brought to the table and ultimately decided that FCI would be best suited to build the new school.
“A factor for me is that we had two good companies, but FCI did the Orchard Mesa Middle School and they came in on-time and under budget,” Sirko said. “Those factors were important, particularly when we’re probably going to be dealing with supply issues. Time is going to be a factor here.”
“When we looked at the depth of experience each company had with K-12 projects, that was a consideration, and some of the people on the interview committee considered that, as well,” added board president Tom Parrish.
Mesa County voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of the $115 million project, drawing 65% of the vote after a prior bond for replacing the decrepit school and purposed improvements to the three other high schools was voted down in 2019.
The total cost of the project is expected to be approximately $145 million, with $10 million coming from a Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant and $20 million coming from funds raised for school repairs in the past.
The new school will be designed by next summer, when construction will begin. The construction process is expected to last about two years, meaning the new Grand Junction High School will open its doors to students in the late summer of 2024.