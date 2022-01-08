The Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School is frequently a hub of tension, heated discussions of policy and long hours of negotiating for the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education.
During Friday’s retreat, however, that atmosphere gave way instead to casual talk of celebrity crushes, little-known facts about each member and planning of how the board should move forward.
Of course, matters of the board’s future were still on the docket, such as a discussion on how to potentially approach hiring new legal counsel and proposed organizational charts and staffing. The first item of business planned by D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko, though, was an exercise to make each member of the board more relaxed around each other.
This team-building exercise presented four prompts to each member: something that people don’t know about them, their pet peeves, their celebrity crushes and what they hope to accomplish during their time serving in their capacities.
The result was encouraging for those hoping for a more unified school board: laughter being shared among the members, and often.
“I tried to put things on there that are fun little facts to know and learn about each other for a light-hearted exercise,” said Sirko, who also participated in the exercise and identified actor Kevin Costner as her celebrity crush.
Halle Berry was mentioned by both Board of Education Vice President Will Jones and Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill. Actor Jared Leto received shout-outs from President Andrea Haitz and Treasurer/Secretary Angela Lema, although Haitz also identified multiple James Bonds — Sean Connery and Daniel Craig — and revealed she once had a crush on rapper MC Hammer in middle school, even hanging a poster of him on her wall in all of his parachute-pants-wearing glory. U2 lead singer Bono was also mentioned by Lema.
Lema’s affection for a singer wasn’t surprising, as her little-known fact was that she was a singer in a traveling rock band in the 1980s. Board member Doug Levinson joked that Frank Sinatra was his celebrity crush because he was the only person below 60 to attend a Sinatra concert in Philadelphia in his youth, his love for the artist instilled in him by his mother.
After other personal facts like Haitz’ ability to play the violin and Kari Sholtes’ family’s history in mining, each member stated what their hopes are for their time on the board.
“I want to bring that unity to the board and hopefully keep moving our district forward,” Haitz said. “Like Abraham Lincoln said, ‘a house divided cannot stand.’ ”
“I think we’re all on the same page; we just need to get better outcomes for our kids,” Lema said. “We need to make this a district where people just want to work here. I’d love if we had a line of teachers who want to be part of what we’re doing in this great district.”
“It sounds cliché, but really trying to do what’s best for our kids and our parents and our staff and our community,” said Levinson who has served on the board since 2015.
After the team-building session, the board committed to more organized communication and discussed methods to avoid any future accusations of a lack of transparency.
Special meetings might become more frequent for board members between business meetings.
They also confirmed that three members — Levinson, Jones and Lema — want to serve on the district’s Bond Executive Committee.
Lema said that action against bullying in the district, especially bullying over differences on wearing masks and being vaccinated, must be prioritized by the district. She said parents have approached her and other board members, saying that the divisive nature of coronavirus discourse has made its way to schools.
“We need to get really clear about this because there’s bullying going both directions,” she said. “We’ve got to get serious. There should be no bullying around this.”
By the time the board adjourned from the retreat after three and a half hours, each member was confident that the time spent helped bolster their ability to work together for the district.
“I think it was a productive, good few hours,” Jones said.