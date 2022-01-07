After the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education debated hiring new legal counsel for the district in its first official business meeting in December, the effort was tabled, largely because Superintendent Diana Sirko wanted the board to go on a retreat to establish more cohesion before voting to make such drastic changes.
That retreat is scheduled for today.
The school board is hosting a business meeting today at 9:30 a.m. at the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School, with the resolution to authorize the sale of bonds for the new Grand Junction High School project serving as the only item.
The approval of the sale of bonds was supposed to take place at Tuesday’s work session but was postponed.
After the brief meeting, the five board members — President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones, Secretary and Treasurer Angela Lema, Kari Sholtes and Doug Levinson — will meet for their retreat in the same room. This is an open meeting that the public will be able to attend, although there will be no portion for audience comments.
“Retreats are different from the regular meetings,” District 51 spokeswoman Emily Shockley told The Daily Sentinel. “They’re more long-form, discussion-based, and it’s more about conversation amongst board members than having board members listen to presentations or take votes.”
The retreat agenda is as follows:
A. Team Building
B. Communication
C. Bond Executive Committee
C-1. Board Members
C-2. Community Member Selection
D. Board Policies
E. Proposed Organizational Charts and Staffing
F. Discussion of District Legal Counsel
G. Future Board Coffee Dates and Locations
H. Open Discussion
The retreat is the result of the board’s tabled discussions on hiring Colorado Springs-based Miller Farmer Law Firm. While the firm had the support of the conservative trio of new board members, Levinson and Sholtes objected, saying their input was never sought, nor was the public’s, making the attempt a violation of Colorado’s Open Meetings Law.
After a half-hour of discussion, at the behest of Sirko, the board agreed to this retreat to sort out their differences and approach the future with better communication.
The retreat also comes after district administration announced potential changes to the district’s COVID-19 policies starting Feb. 7, in which masking will become optional — as long as the county’s virus numbers aren’t indicative of a massive spike.
The administration’s decision lifted the onus of tackling masking and other coronavirus measures from the school board, removing one of the greatest obstacles that could have thwarted this board’s ability to work together moving forward.