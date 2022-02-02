Beginning Feb. 7, all masking protocols will be scrapped in Mesa County Valley School District 51 schools.
Late Tuesday night, after The Daily Sentinel’s deadline, the District 51 Board of Education added an item to its business meeting agenda to approve the implementation of the Free To Choose plan across all D51 schools. The motion passed with a 3-2 vote, with President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones and Secretary/Treasurer Angela Lema voting “yes” and Doug Levinson and Kari Sholtes voting “no.”
The Feb. 7 date to remove mask mandates from schools was announced by the district’s administration near the end of 2021. The announcement made the decision to remove coronavirus procedures an administrative one, taking the onus of responsibility out of the hands of a still newly formed school board.
However, after board members consulted with in-house legal counsel John Williams on Tuesday night to determine the validity of adding an item to the business meeting agenda so soon before the session, which he said was allowable, they decided to end all speculation themselves.
“Teachers, visitors and students have the freedom to choose in the classroom,” Haitz said at the meeting. “We just, as a board, have to make the decision to take it off the backs of our administrators because our community needs clarity.”
Current district policy dictates at least 10 days of mandatory masking if at least 2% of students in a school test positive for the coronavirus. Beginning Feb. 7, that will no longer be the case. Any schools currently implementing universal masking will be required to end that policy Monday, as well.
Haitz said that the district will continue monitoring COVID-19 data and updating its dashboard, and that masks will still be available for students at all schools.
The move was prompted by Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill saying that the three community metrics the district has been monitoring to decide if the Feb. 7 target was feasible — one-week average positivity rates (5% or less), one-week cumulative incident rates (below 100) and hospitalizations caused by the virus (no more than one per day via a seven-day trailing average) — were not where district leadership wanted them to be to remove all protocols, even as the district’s COVID-19 numbers continue to fall.
There were seven new positive tests among students Tuesday, the lowest total since New Year’s Eve. There are currently 119 active positive cases among students.
“Looking at the data yesterday, those three criteria that we set weren’t met, so what we had mentioned in January at the board meeting was if the criteria hadn’t been met, our recommendation would be to delay it a week and then review the data the next week and make a determination,” Hill told The Daily Sentinel on Wednesday. “The criteria hadn’t been met as of yesterday, but the board, during the second half of the meeting, decided they wanted to add it as an agenda item to take a vote on.”
“Throughout the pandemic, the decisions around COVID protocols have been the district making those decisions in consultation with the health department and with different stakeholder groups and with our principals taking all that feedback.”
Haitz spoke to The Daily Sentinel on Wednesday to clarify why the board decided to approve the Free To Choose plan.
"Between the feedback we've received from December's (school board) meeting, the subsequent meetings, the emails we received, I was just really getting a sense of some frustration from the community," Haitz said. "I wasn't really planning on putting a vote on the agenda or amending the agenda last night. It just seemed like after some of the comments from board members and the community, it just really sounded like there needed to be some clarification."
"I think our administration has done the best they can possibly do with all the unknowns, and I just felt that at that point, we needed to follow through with the fact that the (district) data is trending downward."