Mesa County School District 51 has locked Brian Hill in as its future superintendent but not without some conflict between board members.
The District 51 Board of Education held a special meeting Tuesday night at the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School, where its members voted 5-0 in favor of a new contract to elevate the current assistant superintendent to superintendent in June.
Current Superintendent Diana Sirko is retiring in June. Hill’s term, which is beginning with a three-year contract, will begin July 1.
“I’m excited to work with this board, I’m excited to continue to serve this community and I’m excited for the work that we’re going to do moving forward as a team,” Hill said. “This is a big celebration for me and for the district as well.”
Four of the five current board members, including the conservative trio of President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones and Secretary and Treasurer Angela Lema, were not on the board when Hill was previously approved to be the next superintendent.
The recently elected majority opted to hold executive sessions earlier this month to examine the contracts of Sirko, Hill, Director of Equity and Inclusion Tracy Gallegos, and Dynamic Program Management, the owner’s representative for the new Grand Junction High School project, with their legal counsel of David Price and Tammy Eret.
Prior to the vote, board member Doug Levinson read a statement on behalf of himself and fellow board member Kari Sholtes, pointing to perceived flaws in Hill’s new contract compared to his previous deal.
“While we concur with the vote we’re about to take to move forward with Dr. Hill, the new contract with this new board penalizes Dr. Hill,” Levinson said. “He took a salary cut with this new board. His new salary is 36% below the average superintendent’s salary on a per-pupil basis compared to 10 comparable districts in terms of size and location. The current board also reduced a penalty provision if the board sought to terminate him without cause.”
Haitz responded to Levinson’s statement with confusion, saying she didn’t believe he took “that much of a pay cut.”
After some discussion among the board members, Haitz took about 10 seconds to collect her thoughts before saying she was “taken aback” by the statement and “disheartened” that Levinson and Sholtes felt the need to issue it.
“It makes it sound like we wanted to penalize Dr. Hill when we were all going to have to figure out an amount that was going to be acceptable for the board and the district,” Haitz said. “Now, this is frustrating because we had great conversation, and now, I feel like you two of you are pitting yourselves against something the three of us had done.”
Levinson responded that Hill accepted “major concessions” in his new contract and that the prior contract would have paid him more.
Haitz, Lema and Jones reiterated that their understanding was that the prior contract wasn’t deemed legally valid because of needed clarifications, an assessment with which Levinson disagreed.
“I really thought we were making strides to really unify as a board,” Haitz said.
After approximately 20 minutes of discussion, one thing all five members agreed upon was that they were excited to move forward with Hill as superintendent.
The timing of the sessions drew reactions ranging from concern to outrage from some district students, parents and staff, largely because school boards around Colorado featuring newly elected conservative majorities were removing superintendents and other district leaders. The most notorious example was the Douglas County Board of Education’s controversial decision to fire Superintendent Corey Wise.
Hundreds of supporters of Hill, Sirko and Gallegos made their presence known prior to two executive sessions and also at the board’s business meeting last week in the Colorado Mesa University Center ballroom, expressing their fears about the board having similar motives to Douglas County’s.
“I took that support as support for the district and the teachers and the staff at the building level and the central office level for all the work that we’ve been able to accomplish in the past few years,” Hill said. “That was for everybody who’s working in education in this community.”
However, Haitz, the board and the district have maintained since the start of the first executive session that the board hasn’t been considering any changes to district leadership and new members simply wanted to review the contracts of that leadership. Haitz told The Daily Sentinel that she believed the contract reviews were being conflated with other events around the Centennial State.
They held true to their word Tuesday night, voting to confirm that Hill will serve as superintendent in the near future.