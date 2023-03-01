The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education held a special meeting at R-5 High School on Monday evening to continue discussing Western Demographics President Shannon Bingham’s recommendation to close Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Orchard Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School amid declining enrollment.

Bingham has presented a final report to the school board detailing the proposed benefits of closing those schools and relocating their students to nearby schools. However, for some board members, Bingham’s study and presentation — which cost the district just over $20,000 — aren’t enough to prompt such drastic measures being decided upon this month.

