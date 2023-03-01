The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education held a special meeting at R-5 High School on Monday evening to continue discussing Western Demographics President Shannon Bingham’s recommendation to close Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Orchard Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School amid declining enrollment.
Bingham has presented a final report to the school board detailing the proposed benefits of closing those schools and relocating their students to nearby schools. However, for some board members, Bingham’s study and presentation — which cost the district just over $20,000 — aren’t enough to prompt such drastic measures being decided upon this month.
Board member Kari Sholtes suggested that the district form a committee to further explore potential candidates for consolidation and closure because of what she sees as unclear and arbitrary reasons.
“We were told they were first pared down based on dividability, but then I asked about a specific school and was told, ‘Oh, the specific architecture of that is really cool and that school’s still in good shape.’ Well, that’s not dividability,” Sholtes said.
“If we looked at our special programs, some of our magnet schools, they would be the most easily dividable because they don’t have a physical home school range, but we’re protecting those because of our values,” she added. “The initial assessment was that we wanted to protect those. I don’t understand why every single one of those 10 schools was on the list and why every single one of the other schools was not on the list.”
Board President Andrea Haitz then said the district has already paid Bingham, who’s worked with the district for about 18 years, to look into the district’s enrollment numbers, enrollment forecast through 2030 and potential solutions to mitigate the impact of declining enrollment.
“I worry that we need to be really careful about schools getting pitted against each other,” Haitz said. “I had to go do damage control at other elementary schools this week because of comments that were made Tuesday that those schools felt were very disparaging to them. I’m afraid that, the longer we take, we’re going to start eating our own. To take more time and completely start the process over? Do we just do away with all the work Shannon did?”
Sholtes responded that all decisions reflect the district’s values, which “are not something you hire somebody to figure out.” She then said forming a committee would be considered a standard practice for the district to ensure its evaluation of potential school consolidations is thorough.
She also questioned why East Middle School was chosen as the middle school candidate for closure when Bingham gave it the same grade as West and Bookcliff middle schools and when Fruita Middle School is projected to face an even more dire near future in declining enrollment.
Bingham responded by saying that one of his substantial criteria points was if a school was central in its service area.
Board Vice President Will Jones said that a move needs to be made soon based on the data from Bingham and D51 Chief Financial Officer Melanie Trujillo.
“As we’ve sat here all night and said, we don’t want to close any schools, but we walked at (East Middle School) today and the principal himself was like, ‘If you’re going to rip the Band-Aid off, you might as well rip it off,’ ” Jones said. “When they got the letter saying they may be up, teachers already started looking for jobs. He’s already written countless recommendations.”
Jones said it’s difficult because it’s not possible to give people guarantees.
”The part that sucks about it is, even though we say, ‘You might be OK,’ they want a guarantees and we can’t give them a guarantee and say, ‘Hey, you have five years. Hey, you have three years. You have two years.’ We can’t say that, so that Band-Aid’s already been ripped off.”
Haitz said that she found Bingham’s rubric and criteria to be clearly defined and that Bingham’s recommendations didn’t threaten to pit schools against each other.
While he didn’t suggest discarding Bingham’s study and having a committee start completely over in collecting data like Sholtes did, board member Doug Levinson backed Sholtes’ idea of forming a committee to build on Bingham’s work.
“What’s critical in all this is that we regain or build trust in the community that we’ve been very thorough,” Levinson said. “Right now, I think it’s reasonable to say there’s been some real questions in the community about that — not than anybody intended it to be that way — and that’s why we’re having this special meeting to hash this out. When we get that recommendation in three months, sixth months, whatever it may be, they may not like the decision and what the outcome is, they may not be happy with it, but at least they’d have the confidence that we’ve really been thorough in this and there’s no other option.”
Haitz suggested that, should the district form a committee, the board would need to impose a deadline for the committee to provide a clear overview so as to not further delay any needed action that would address declining enrollment and secure more FTE funding for each school’s staff.
“I’d rather underpromise and overdeliver than the opposite,” Haitz said. “I don’t want to give a false hope to our community.”