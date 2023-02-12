An email from Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill to district staff Thursday confirmed that, because of declining enrollment, D51 is considering school closures or consolidations — and the Board of Education could decide that those changes need to go into effect as soon as this fall.
The district’s enrollment has dropped by nearly 1,300 students over the past four years, and Shannon Bingham, the district’s demographer and founder of Western Demographics, Inc., has projected to the district that it will lose another 2,361 students by 2030, which would leave it starting next decade with 18,507 students — an 11.3% decline over eight years.
Closing and combining schools is one of the options Bingham has suggested to the district to mitigate the impact of declining enrollment, along with continuing to replace old school buildings as it did with Orchard Mesa Middle School and Grand Junction High School, as well as reconfiguring Fruita’s grade system to align with the rest of the district’s.
Hill told The Daily Sentinel that the district is not yet sure how many schools will be impacted by potential closures or consolidations. A guest opinion piece authored by Hill appears on page 5B of today’s paper. The Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, will prove significant in shedding some light on routes the district could take, although no actions will be taken or decided upon that evening.
“Shannon is still combining data on conditions of facilities, space available in facilities, etc.,” Hill said. “We’re hoping to get some clarity on potential schools impacted soon. He’s planning on presenting a recommendation on which schools at the Feb. 21 board meeting. A decision won’t be made on the 21st. The board would be asked to make a decision soon after they are presented with options, have time to ask questions, and feel they have the necessary information to make a final decision.”
Hill noted that the next school board meeting after the Feb. 21 meeting is scheduled for March 7, but the board could call for a special meeting in the two weeks between meetings in order to further discuss potential school consolidations or hold a vote.
Hill noted in his email that only 30% of respondents to Bingham’s district-wide survey — which received nearly 2,400 responses from parents, staff, students and community members — were opposed to combining smaller schools to “create more appropriately sized programs that increase course offerings, improve staff efficiency and increase access to specialized staff for students.”
In the survey results, 31.9% of respondents supported the idea and 17.9% strongly supported the idea, whereas 17.6% of respondents opposed the idea and 13.4% strongly opposed the idea. Just over 19% of respondents had no strong feelings one way or the other.
Hill said the district is funded on a five-year enrollment average that that will soon be negatively impacted by continuously declining enrollment figures. When enrollment falls, fewer positions are allocated to schools and schools receive less FTE (Full-Time Equivalent) funding from the state. The district has reduced FTE at some of its schools — mostly middle schools — in recent years, subsidizing staffing in many buildings in order to not reduce staffing to critically low levels that would impede school functionality.
According to Hill, the district is paying $3.1 million in overstaffing costs for the 2022-2023 school year.
Additionally, with fewer staff members in schools, the district faces the choices of cutting school programs, elective courses and essential positions. Hill said that consolidating schools could provide better staffing for the remaining schools by increasing the number of students in fewer buildings, meaning schools accepting influxes of new students would receive more FTE funding through their staffing model.