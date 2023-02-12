An email from Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill to district staff Thursday confirmed that, because of declining enrollment, D51 is considering school closures or consolidations — and the Board of Education could decide that those changes need to go into effect as soon as this fall.

The district’s enrollment has dropped by nearly 1,300 students over the past four years, and Shannon Bingham, the district’s demographer and founder of Western Demographics, Inc., has projected to the district that it will lose another 2,361 students by 2030, which would leave it starting next decade with 18,507 students — an 11.3% decline over eight years.

