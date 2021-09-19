At least four schools in Mesa County Valley School District 51 have reported damage to bathrooms attributed to a TikTok trend called “devious licks.”
“The challenge involves vandalizing school bathrooms and other school surfaces then taking photos or videos for social media,” D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko said in her weekly update Friday.
TikTok is a short form video-focused social media platform in which users often participate in viral “challenges.”
According to D51 Public Information Officer Emily Shockley, Central High School, Grand Junction High School, Grand Mesa Middle School and Mount Garfield Middle School have all reported bathroom damage.
Shockley said it’s difficult to tell exactly how widespread the damage is, but most of the damage reported so far has involved soap dispensers being ripped off walls and improper objects being flushed down toilets.
Shockley also said it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility people are just damaging bathrooms.
Sirko said in her update some students have been caught damaging bathrooms and will face consequences.
“TikTok’s not private, people can look up your account,” Shockley said. “There’s lots of ways to get found out.”
Fortunately, Shockley said, social media trends don’t tend to last very long, and TikTok will eventually move on to something else.