In recent years, decreasing substitute teacher numbers have created some unease among District 51 staff, introducing some tension when teachers have needed a day, or several, away from school.
That unease has multiplied in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as there are both fewer teachers in classrooms and fewer substitute options to briefly replace them.
"The sub situation has been of concern for several years,” said Rick Peterson, president of the Mesa Valley Education Association. “It just seems like there are many times when a teacher needs to take time off for personal business or because of illness, and you turn in the paperwork but they can't fill the job, so your buddies have to cover for you, or some of your kids get split up and they share them out to different rooms. A lot of those options are made a lot more difficult if we've got a sizeable portion of teachers that are operating from home as part of the district's online effort... A lot of these fixes we put into place become much harder to deal with in a pandemic, so that was one of the big issues.”
Going into the semester, with fewer teachers in classrooms than ever and a smaller pool of readily available substitutes than what the district usually has, many in the district feared the possibility of a shortage of instructors. Many of the district's active substitute teachers are former teachers or instructors who have retired from full-time teaching. For some, their age inherently makes them a bigger risk when it comes to the coronavirus.
Fortunately, so far, this fall semester has largely gone smoothly. Peterson said that he heard from District 51 Executive Director Nikki Jost that the district has roughly 200 active substitutes.
"People like to make big predictions about how things are going to fall apart,” Peterson said. “I don't think that's where we're at. We're certainly not where we'd like to be with substitutes. We like a system that says, 'Every time I need to take a day off, there will be a professional able to step in and cover for me.' We've never quite gotten there. I don't know if anybody in education has ever quite gotten there. Right now, it's not as bad a deal as people were thinking it might be.”
However, while this semester hasn't been the disaster of short-handedness that more pessimistic observers or staff feared, it has also been far from perfect. There have been isolated scenarios in which teachers have been asked to avoid taking time off because there wouldn't be a viable replacement.
“There are times, and we are running into this — we've run into this on a couple of Fridays — where a lot of teachers are putting in for days off based on their needs, which is their right, but if a lot of people all do it on the same day, now you've got problems,” Peterson said. “What (District 51 Human Resources) has been doing is they'll flag those days and, say you get to a Wednesday and you find out you're going to be short 20, 25 or 30 substitutes. You put out a notice to the teaching world saying, 'Hey, guys, we're short this many subs. If you're taking the day off, would you reconsider?' This is for the good of the mission. The push-back on that, of course, is that teachers are people that have situations they have to deal with... Sometimes, it just happens that a lot of people end up taking the same day off because they need to.
“The thing the HR people put out in these little notices is, 'Please consider how this will affect the system and check and see if you really need to take this day off.' ”
According to District 51 spokeswoman Catherine Foster-Gruber, the district has been seeking new employees throughout the semester and continues to do so to mitigate the shortage of staff, both teaching and otherwise.
“We're continuing, as we have been, to look for more and more people to join the District 51 family as a substitute,” Foster said. “We're continuing to do a lot of hirings. We probably have orientations once or twice a month at this point. We're continually hiring and it's not just teaching positions. We're looking for people who want to fill in for, say, a secretary or a paraprofessional or a librarian. Not every substitute needs to have a teaching certification. We definitely want to get that message out there.”