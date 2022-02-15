Last spring, Mesa County Valley School District 51 began a new tradition of releasing quarterly State of Our Schools reports addressing the most significant topics in the district.
The State of Our Schools Winter 2022 Report to the Community was posted by the school district Monday, outlining changes to COVID-19 policies, the readopted budget, Central High School’s logo change and the district’s new strategic plan.
The report began with a statement by Superintendent Diana Sirko, who plans to retire in June:
“We are now more than halfway through the 2021-22 school year, and I want to congratulate everyone on the success we’ve seen in schools across the valley! This has been a year of academic triumphs, athletic accomplishments, and individual celebrations for our students and staff.”
“It has also been a year of great change. So far this school year, we have welcomed four new School Board members, adjusted COVID-19 protocols to fit changing health guidance, passed a Bond Measure to give Grand Junction High School a brighter future, and begun the process of implementing a Strategic Plan.
“As my lifelong career in public education comes to a close this summer, I look forward to spending my last semester with you and our community.”
An update was provided on District 51’s new Strategic Plan, which sets measurable expectations and goals for the district over the next three years.
According to the report, “The plan is centered around three areas: nurturing prepared and supported students through a focus on student wellness, academic success, and robust and aligned options for learning experiences; growing prepared and supported staff through professional learning, diverse and growing pipelines, and staff wellness; and fostering engaged and supportive community partners with effective community partnerships to advance strategic goals, transparent and effective resource allocation, and communication and connection with families.”
The strategic plan is based on four established core behaviors: focusing on the whole learner to foster growth and high achievement; believing in the strengths of the district’s people, schools and communities; valuing individuality, inclusivity and belonging; and committing to continuous improvement.
The report goes on to thank Grand Valley voters for approving a new Grand Junction High School, which is scheduled to open in time for the 2024 fall semester, and celebrates the logo change at Central High, in which Native American imagery was replaced by a shield.
The readopted budget for 2021-2022 was provided in the report as well. Of the General Fund revenue of more than $203 million ($128 million in state funds, $75 million in local funds and $416,661 in federal funds), 56.8% will go toward instructional services, 12.3% will go toward business support, 10.8% will go toward pupil services, 8.1% will go to school administration, 7.1% will go toward transfers, 3.3% will go to central administration and 1.5% will go to general administration.