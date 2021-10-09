If you had 20 minutes to craft a raft out of three pieces of 1-inch by 8-foot lumber and 20 empty milk jugs with nothing at your disposal but a hand saw and a 4-foot strand of duct tape, how successfully could you stay afloat?
That was the challenge presented to eight teams representing District 51 middle schools at Orchard Mesa Community Pool on Thursday.
The district’s MESA (Math, Engineering, Science Achievement) clubs competed in the annual Milk Jug Raft Race. Students quickly built rafts of various shapes and designs before two races in the pool pitted four teams each against each other. Each team had to swim with their raft to one side of the pool, where the final remaining teammate boards the top of the raft, before swimming back.
“They get the experience, they have fun, and they get to learn about engineering and technology,” said Zack Cushing, the technical education teacher at Redlands Middle School who had several teams of his students competing.
“The students have been very, very excited about it. It’s pretty challenging at first because with the little material they had, they really had to brainstorm and come together, but it’s really cool to see them critically think with each other and bounce ideas off of each other.”
Redlands sixth-grader Ada Knott embraced her inner pirate for the race. She drew a pirate beard on her face with a black marker before arriving.
Her team, the Titanic Swim Team, won their race with a time of approximately 3 minutes. Their raft showed little signs of structural flaws and was adorned with black ribbons and a tiny skeleton figure clinging to one of the planks.
“I really like the creativity,” Knott said. “Sometimes, I like working together with others. Not all the time, but it’s still pretty fun.”
The Titanic Swim team went with an A-frame design, as suggested by the father of one of the team’s members.
Meanwhile, the other Redlands team, the Chicken Sharks, comprised of Caelan Morrison, Lucas Seeley and Khorben Blair, opted for a more narrow approach to their raft. The team’s name was derived from Morrison’s pet chicken, who is named Shark.
After the races were finished, the event essentially became a pool party, a celebration of yet another successful competition for students in the Grand Valley’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) program.
“What I really like about doing something like this is that it gets me out of my house and keeps me off of the streets,” said Redlands eighth-grader Jayden Brennan, who was on the Titanic Swim Team. “It gives me the chance to represent our school, too.”