The Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education on Tuesday heard updates on the district's strategic plan and COVID-19 policies, as well as the new Grand Junction High School project.
In August, the district kicked off a new strategic plan meant to guide decision-making about academics, social and emotional learning, and financial and facility needs. With input from community members, parents, students and educators alike, the strategic plan, which encompasses a three-to-five-year span, is taking shape.
Colorado Education Initiative Vice President Alex Carter and Director of Implementation and Partnership Paul Beck, who have been guiding the district's Strategic Plan Steering Committee, addressed the school board and attendees.
“We've been working on this with District 51 now for about four and a half months, and I'd say we're about 80% of the way there, which is really exciting,” Carter said. “It's been really good to work with the team here, the district has been amazing, and the community that we work with, it's spectacular with their contributions and the ways that they've engaged this process.”
One of the committee's greatest tasks is establishing an improved district-wide graduate profile, meaning the average District 51 graduate leaves school with a wider range of academic and life skills than the current average graduate profile demands.
Beck said that the committee has identified three categories of district aims. The first category was producing problem-solvers, implementing the skills of creativity, innovation, resilience and critical thinking. The second was having culturally connected students defined by teamwork, global and cultural awareness, and skilled communication. The third was having students ready for career and life, anchored by self-direction, self-awareness, self-advocacy, career awareness and academic proficiency.
“We've talked to hundreds of parents, community members, teachers, principals, lots of people to get input on what things we want for D51 graduates,” Carter said.
COVID-19
Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill also announced a change to the district's COVID-19 testing policy at the secondary level.
The only thing that's changed is that we had a protocol in place that was secondary that if a classroom got to three cases in 14 days, they were required to get a negative test,” Hill said. “The feedback we got... is that it's a lot of work, it's causing families to have to take kids out to go get tested, which is a stressor on the community because we don't have the rapid testing going into our schools that we were hoping for.
“We're not seeing a lot of asymptomatic positives from that, and also, we had a problem with kids missing school because their families were taking them to get tested. For all the work that was going into that, we weren't seeing a lot of outcomes that we thought we were going to see, so we've paused that for right now at the secondary level.”
GJHS BOND CAMPAIGN HONORED
Tim Foster and Sarah Shrader were recognized for their work with Citizens for School District 51 in helping foster community-wide support for Measure 4B. Ultimately, approximately 65% of the Grand Valley's voters approved the bond for the $115 million project to build a new Grand Junction High School.
“Sadly, the (2019) bond measure narrowly failed, but the need for a new Grand Junction High School remained,” said Board of Education President Tom Parrish. “When the board began work on the new bond measure, Mr. Foster and Mrs. Shrader stepped forward as advisors to help make sure the new ballot language was clean, concise and direct. As co-chairs for Citizens for School District 51's bond campaign, they organized volunteers, did media interviews, spent countless hours securing donations, brainstorming ideas and informing the public of the very real needs of Grand Junction High School.”
The new school will be designed by next summer, with construction beginning then and lasting until Summer 2024. The abatement and demolition of the existing school will take place from Summer-Fall 2024.
Dynamic Program Management is serving as the project's owner's representative. The architects will be Blythe Group and Co. as well as DLR Group.
“Nearly 33,000 of our fellow citizens chose to put students first, in no small part due to the leadership of Mr. Foster and Mrs. Shrader,” Parrish said.
OTHERS RECOGNIZED
Early in the evening, District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko was recognized for recently being chosen as one of three Western Slope Women of Distinction recipients from the Girl Scouts of Colorado.
“Each exemplary distinction has demonstrated remarkable achievements as business, community and civic leaders,” said District C board member Trish Mahre. “She's led the district through some of the most trying of times. She's worked in school districts across the state as an educator, administrator and superintendent, and serves as deputy commissioner of education for the Colorado Department of Education, as well as the coordinator for the educational leadership master's program at Colorado Mesa University.
“The board of education would like to recognize Dr. Sirko for her 47 years of education and celebrate her leadership within our district.”
Additionally, Grand Junction High School softball coach Windi Serrano was recognized as the Southwestern League Softball Coach of the Year and Central's Kennedy Vis was recognized as the league's Softball Player of the Year.
Chatfield Elementary School students and staff were honored by the school board for the school's elevation in status from turnaround, the lowest of four ratings that Colorado can give a school, to performance, the highest rating. The Palisade High School Marching Band was the final honoree, receiving plaudits for their bronze-medal performance in the Colorado Band Association State Marching Band Festival.