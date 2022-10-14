To capitalize on the film industry’s growth in the state, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s Office of Film, Television and Media has launched a program designed to immerse high school students in the world of filmmaking.
The first such program in the state is being rolled out this month in Mesa County Valley School District 51.
Married couple Arielle Brachfeld and Hank Braxtan are both film professionals, having produced, written, directed and acted, earning Emmy nominations along the way. The couple has produced projects for studios like A24, Lionsgate and Sony.
After they moved to Braxtan’s hometown of Grand Junction in late 2018, they noticed a lack of sustainable crew members in the region, a problem Brachfeld said is commonplace throughout Colorado.
Brachfeld then began building a relationship with COEDIT’s film office and, eventually, she suggested implementing a program that she oversaw in the Los Angeles Unified School District when she was a film project manager there.
The result was the Film Exposure Program, which tabbed Brachfeld as the Grand Junction regional film commissioner. The program began in District 51 at the start of October, with 10 students each from Grand Junction, Central, Palisade and Fruita Monument high schools writing, directing, acting and producing scenes that will eventually be put together to form a single feature.
“There’s more and more production happening here in Colorado, thankfully,” Brachfeld said. “It’s fantastic. But one way to ensure the longevity of the industry, especially a burgeoning one here, is to make sure that we have crew. If we’re able to get students involved, especially at a high school level and they get really into it, there’s academic and professional pathways they can pursue with that foundational understanding.”
The Film Exposure Program allows the students at the four high schools to get hands-on experience in filmmaking, particularly its more technical aspects. Additionally, students get to work with local film professionals who provide guidance.
Palisade and Fruita already have film programs, with Palisade’s being part of its official academic offerings and Fruita’s providing students with valuable resources such as a gear cage with a lighting grid and a standing set. Grand Junction doesn’t have an official film program, but there is a club of students devoted to filmmaking.
For Central students, however, the Film Exposure Program is the first time the school has ever offered such an activity for its students.
All of the schools will get to keep a package of film gear, allowing this program and a love of filmmaking by some students to continue into the future.
“This is really a condensed, pre-professional overview, so you deal with writing and pre-production and the problem-solving therein and it ties into actually learning about the gear and the various positions involved,” Brachfeld said.
When Brachfeld and Braxtan returned to Colorado in 2018, they were initially planning on moving to Denver.
However, Braxtan instead opted to move back to Grand Junction, a place that Brachfeld fell in love with quickly.
Her love of the city and region is why the state’s first Film Exposure Program is on the Western Slope — and why she hopes that COEDIT’s film office isn’t done providing opportunities in the area.
“I’ve been able to develop that relationship with the film office and really champion this region, as is should be. This place is begging to be filmed,” Brachfeld said.
“In terms of the film commission being newly established, this is the first program through that, which is really exciting. If I can pump up the film commission, I would love to start offering networking events, workshops, classes, things of that sort for the filmmakers in our community and the community at large. That probably won’t kick off until next year.”
Bringing the Film Exposure Program to Grand Junction wasn’t simply the doing of Brachfeld and the state’s film office. It’s the product of collaboration between them, the school district, city officials and Mesa County Libraries.
District 51 administrator Cheryl Taylor and Superintendent Brian Hill were both identified by Brachfeld as being instrumental in procuring buy-in from the school district.
“They see the potential in this being a viable career pathway for kids,” Brachfeld said. “Every industry needs content. I’m very lucky because I get to play make-believe and make narrative films, but every single industry requires content at this point, so there’s this growing need for people entering into the workforce to help fill that void. This is a really strong career pathway at this point that the state and D51 both see a need in helping establish, not just regionally but statewide.”
Brachfeld also mentioned Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout as an advocate for arts and culture in the community, saying that Stout was the one who signed the letter to the Film, Television and Media office requesting for a film commission to be established in the city.
However, the most valuable partner for the program might be the library.
Mesa County Libraries is helping the project by giving participating students access to its 970West studio.
Access to the library studio allows students to use professional equipment that otherwise might be reasonably out of their grasp.
“To have a free public soundstage and studio and production facility right here available is massive,” Brachfeld said.
“The biggest entry barrier is probably the lack of access to professional equipment to get into filmmaking on a serious level. The fact that it’s offered here in our community for free is marvelous.
“It’s just the right recipe between all these different partners and parties to really expand the growing film industry here.”