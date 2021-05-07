Each year, School District 51 partners with Special Olympics Colorado to host a track and field meet at Stocker Stadium, giving Western Slope students with disabilities the opportunity to compete athletically in a venue that’s home to so many other events.
The meet didn’t take place last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although District 51 and Special Olympics still aren’t in a position to organize a large-scale meet, some with the school district have taken steps of their own to ensure students with special needs will get their time to shine.
D51 Adaptive Physical Education teacher Katie Hummel is among the organizers for two track and field meets for special-needs students at local schools. The first such meet took place Wednesday at the Fruita 8/9 School track, with 25 Fruita 8/9 and Fruita Monument High School students competing in various events. Grand Junction High School will host its own such meet next Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
“We didn’t want our kids to go two years without having a track event in the spring because they really enjoy the event,” Hummel said. “It’s such a spectacle, the district-wide Special Olympics event, so we wanted to do something. The kids were so excited to get to do something. I think everybody felt a little cooped up and deprived of some of the special events and activities that we’ve gotten to do in the past.”
The meet featured a variety of competitions for the students, such as the long jump, softball throwing, and running events like the 10-meter dash, the 100 dash, the 50 dash and the 4x100 relay.
Even the national anthem was performed by one of the meet participants, Dantrick Reed.
“It’s the chance for our kids to get to flex their competitive muscles,” Hummel said. “That’s really what they enjoy about this. It doesn’t matter how fast they run or roll or throw or jump. They just like to compete. It’s a cool thing to be able to offer it. I wish every school had this chance, but we’re able to do it here because we’ve got the staff support and a really nice track.”
Fruita Monument junior Miftah Gates entered the meet hopeful of his own efforts, especially after his past performances at District 51’s Special Olympics-sponsored meet. But, beyond that, he was simply happy he and his peers, including his younger brother, Zachary, were finally getting their chance to run with an audience and a goal.
“I love it. I like it,” he said. “I like PE and basketball and running. I’m not going to smoke anyone (on the track). I just want to see them.”
Zachary, a ninth-grader, was far more open about his ambitions of victory.
“It feels good to be back,” he said. “I’m looking forward to trying to beat everyone and pass everyone with my speed.”
Senior Kaylee Stadelman took part in the softball throw. She was limited from participating like she usually does in these kinds of events, but her enthusiasm was unlimited.
“I love doing the Special Olympics,” Stadelman said. “I can’t run today because I’m hurt, but usually, I like to run.”
The meet lasted about two hours, the same timeframe the Grand Junction meet is also scheduled for.
Hummel and other D51 Adapted PE teachers are hoping that, this time next year, students from all local schools will be competing against each other once again.
“I think being able to participate in any kind of physical activity gives these kids a sense of what they’re capable of,” Hummel said. “It definitely adds to everybody’s quality of life if you’re able to get out and do things and move your body. Just because these kids are in special education, they still have the same exact needs as our gen-ed population, so we want to give them every opportunity we can to feel some success while they’re doing physical activities.”