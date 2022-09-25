Mesa County Valley School District Superintendent Brian Hill recognized the five District 51 National Merit Semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program in his weekly newsletter.
The five semifinalists are Cailan McKim from Grand Junction High School, Autumn Lloyd from Fruita Monument High School, and three from Palisade High School, Emma Aubert, Hudson Seeman and Maya Znamacek.
These five seniors will now have the opportunity to be among the 15,000 finalists, which will then be narrowed down to 7,250 National Merit Scholars with scholarships worth a total of nearly $28 million, Hill said in the newsletter.
These students entered the program by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/ National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test as juniors.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists includes the highest-scoring entrants from each state, representing less than 1% of high school seniors.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, District 51 will be participating in the Rocky Mountain PBS Kids Fest along with other local organizations to provide a fun time for our community and families. This event will be held at Long Family Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be games and activities along with food trucks, Hill said in the newsletter.
Hill also announced the return of the D51 Board Coffee events where residents will have the opportunity to meet school board members and discuss issues. Board Coffee meets on Saturdays, usually starting in the morning.
The schedule is:
■ Oct. 1 at Rocky Mountain Elementary Cafeteria.
■ Nov. 5 at Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary Cafeteria