Brian Hill, Mesa County Valley School District 51 superintendent

Mesa County Valley School District Superintendent Brian Hill recognized the five District 51 National Merit Semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program in his weekly newsletter.

The five semifinalists are Cailan McKim from Grand Junction High School, Autumn Lloyd from Fruita Monument High School, and three from Palisade High School, Emma Aubert, Hudson Seeman and Maya Znamacek.