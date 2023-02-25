Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill heard from concerned teachers, parents and students from Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Orchard Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School at Tuesday evening’s Board of Education meeting.
These comments — resulting from Western Demographics President Shannon Bingham’s recommendation to close and consolidate those three schools amid declining enrollment — were so numerous that the board meeting lasted until nearly midnight.
Hill spoke to The Daily Sentinel this week to reflect on the meeting and provide insight into the district’s potential next steps. No decision has been made by the school board.
“(Tuesday) night was a good opportunity for the public and the board to give Shannon an opportunity to go through the data that he’s collected and how he came to the recommendation of the three schools he recommended for closure/consolidation,” Hill said. “I think that was helpful for everyone to at least get a better understanding of why those three schools were on his recommendation list.... I also think it was a great opportunity to hear from the community and I appreciated the students, families and staff that came out to speak.”
Hill said the school board will need to give some direction to the district on the matter “in the near future,” as the district has suspended all on-campus job postings until it has clarity on the three schools’ future.
He said the district wants to provide opportunities to staff affected by school closures before it hires anyone outside the district for any on-campus positions.
“The good thing is we’ve got a really great HR department and they’ve already put together a two-page document to kind of walk folks through what the next steps would be in the hiring process and it’s broken down into three different categories depending on what categories staff find themselves in,” Hill said.
“Our goal would be to help our folks find positions for next year and that can be done in a lot of different ways, but the recommendation that (D51 Human Resources Executive Director Nikki Jost) made to the board was that, if the board were to close the schools, we would prefer displacement vs. reduction in force, meaning more of our staff would be guaranteed a position next year. Where that would be, we would need to work with them to find out, but it’s at least guaranteed for some of our staff to find those positions. Our HR team would actually go into those buildings and work with individual staff to try to help them through that process.”
Some of the criticism Hill and Bingham have received from staff members, parents and students from those three schools include Bingham not including schools’ academic performance in his criteria for consolidation recommendations. Hill noted that academic performance isn’t part of Bingham’s usual process, but he also said the district could take that into account when finalizing a decision.
MOVING TOO QUICKLY?
Hill also acknowledged complaints about the swiftness of this discussion and a potential decision. At the board meeting, Board Vice President Will Jones expressed his opinion to Bingham that he felt this process might be happening too quickly, prompting applause from attendees.
“I think one of the things I heard loud and clear Tuesday night was that folks were wondering about how fast this all felt, and I can totally understand that,” Hill said. “When we got the data from Shannon at the end of November or beginning of December, we tried to pull together as much information as we could so that we could make a decision for next school year. We’re kind of bumping up against a deadline to be able to do that, so that’s why, in the past couple of months, we’ve been working so quickly to get that information.”
Another critique Hill and the district have heard is the potential closure of three schools coincides with the district’s search for an assistant superintendent, a position that would earn $138,000 to $208,000 per year and would focus on implementing the district’s new strategic plan.
Hill said those situations are “independent of each other,” as the assistant superintendent position has remained on the district’s budget and would be backfilled.
“I want to be sensitive to the fact that we’re having these closure and consolidation conversations, but this position is one where, if we’re competing with districts across the state and the country, we really have to post those positions around December or January to be competitive,” Hill said. “We didn’t want to delay that posting and miss out on potentially high-quality candidates, so that’s why we posted it when we did.”
Hill was then asked if he’s satisfied with the school district’s level of transparency and community engagement on the issue.
“I don’t think anybody’s ever satisfied with the level of engagement,” Hill said. “As part of the process, I think we’re always trying to find ways to improve. We were given a pretty short timeline to try to pull together a lot of information to try to inform the next steps in this process, so given that shortened timeline, I think we’ve done the best we can, but — myself included — we’re always going to be our hardest critics and you can never have enough engagement.”