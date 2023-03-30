Ahead of East Middle School’s impending closure, Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill provided an update on how staff are being supported, how they can seek further employment with another school and what the future of the EMS Challenger Program holds.

Hill gave a presentation to the D51 Board of Education at its meeting Tuesday evening at R-5 High School detailing the district’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the school’s closure by providing support for teachers and students.

