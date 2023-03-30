Ahead of East Middle School’s impending closure, Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill provided an update on how staff are being supported, how they can seek further employment with another school and what the future of the EMS Challenger Program holds.
Hill gave a presentation to the D51 Board of Education at its meeting Tuesday evening at R-5 High School detailing the district’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the school’s closure by providing support for teachers and students.
Hill began by describing the scene at the school on Friday, March 10, the day after the board voted by a 3-2 margin to close it as recommended by Shannon Bingham, the district’s demographer and the president of Western Demographics, Inc.
D51’s site director visited the school along with the district’s crisis team, counseling coordinator Kayla Witzel and two behavior support team members. There were three roving substitute teachers on hand to cover for any staff members who needed some time or needed to speak with someone to process the school’s closure. The school’s counselors were also part of the team, ready to accept any students that needed to talk or needed emotional support.
Danny Medved, the district’s director of professional learning, and some instructional coaches visited EMS to cover outside duties before school so that the district could host a voluntary morning meeting with staff to cover the supports and structures in place for the day.
EMS Assistant Principal Linda Flohr met with the school’s teachers to give them an announcement to read to students about the school’s closure and what options were on the table. The school’s counseling support was “ready and available all day” for any students or adults that needed it.
Hill noted that the district provided food for staff, as did the D51 Foundation, and community members donated snacks.
At the end of the day, Flohr held a debriefing with staff members, where most of the questions asked were about applying for other jobs within the school district.
The following week, there was still a substantial presence of District 51 administration at the school, with a handful of administration staff and two roving substitute teachers on hand. Goldberg has continued to have weekly meetings with the school’s building leadership team to see what their needs might be and how the district can support them.
STAFFING SUPPORT
D51 Executive Director of Human Resources Nikki Jost met with EMS staff on March 16 to answer questions, and the district’s entire HR team spent the following morning at the school to meet individually with staff members.
Hill noted in his presentation that the employment application that current teachers have to complete to be considered for another position in the district will be a condensed version of the standard application since they’ve already been hired by the district.
On March 16, this email was sent to EMS staff, including a link to a live spreadsheet tracking District 51 openings, retirements and resignations, and temporary teaching positions:
“We have created a quick reference dashboard that outlines the current resignations and retirements we have received as well as the list of temporary licensed positions. We will update these numbers weekly for your reference. Just a reminder, these may not be the actual positions that get posted as we still need to navigate the systemic staffing process. We do hope it gives a clearer picture of the areas where we are seeing turnover and potential vacancies. Once we have 2023-24 positions confirmed and we are ready to post, we will notify you via email.”
Hill said the district will continue to provide weekly HR updates to EMS staff members and that EMS staff have stated that the dashboard of district positions has given them some hope.
The district posted middle school principal and assistant principal job listings on March 27. Hill anticipates posting teacher and counselor positions within the district around mid-April. EMS staff will be notified via email when any positions are posted.
UPDATED BOUNDARIES
While not delving into the specifics of the changes, Hill said the district’s boundaries have been updated with Mesa County and within Synergy Education Platform to reflect the impending closure of East Middle School.
Families have received communication from the district to find out where their children are slated to attend next year.
These communications also included information on the SCRP (School Closure Review Panels) process.
EMS’ Challenge Program will be relocated to Orchard Mesa Middle School this fall after the district identified it as the best candidate to receive the program.
Transportation will be provided for Challenge Program students next year. Hill hopes that will be the case indefinitely, as D51 Chief Operations Officer Clint Garcia has been “working on transportation hubs like we use for other choice programs.”
NEXT STEPS
Hill said the district is working with the principals at East, West, Bookcliff and Grand Mesa middle schools on plans to welcome and transition EMS (and some Bookcliff) students and families into their new buildings for next year.
Hill plans to provide an update on the Elementary Declining Enrollment Committee to the board at the special meeting set for Tuesday, April 4.
Fruita grade reconfiguration work is ongoing with boundary meetings planned for April 13 and 14. An update to the board on the reconfiguration is scheduled for their April 18 meeting.