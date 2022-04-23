In her weekly update Friday, Mesa County School District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko addressed protected student data being potentially compromised in school districts around Colorado.
Districts use an assessment, progress-monitoring and screening tool called Educlimber.
Sirko said that Educlimber’s parent company, Illuminate Education, recently sent a letter to District 51 stating that some protected data involving current or past students might have potentially been accessed during a breach of Illuminate Education’s database.
“The databases impacted by the unauthorized access may have included student names, academic and behavior information, enrollment information, accommodation information, special education information, and demographic information,” Sirko said in the update.
“Social Security numbers and financial information was not part of the breach.”
Sirko said the district is “taking this seriously” and has requested a full report on the breached files. Once the district has those files, it will notify Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office and notify any affected students, past or present, and their families.
LOOKING TOWARD THE FALL
To allow staff at some schools to participate in Capturing Kids’ Hearts training Aug. 10-11, Sirko announced the list of schools that will begin the fall semester on Friday, Aug. 12:
Central High School, Fruita 8/9 School, Fruita Monument High School, Gateway School, Grand Junction High School, Grand River Academy, Palisade High School, R-5 High School, Valley School and the Career Center.
All other Mesa County schools will start classes Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Sirko also announced that the final School Board Coffee event, during which residents can connect with school board members, is scheduled at 9 a.m. April 30 at East Middle School.