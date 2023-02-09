Surveys asking the public for feedback on proposed actions that Mesa County Valley School District 51 can take to mitigate declining enrollment have received almost 4,000 responses.
Shannon Bingham, the owner of Western Demographics Inc., who serves as District 51’s demographer, addressed the district’s Board of Education at its work session Tuesday night at R-5 High School, breaking down the survey results that he’s gathered so far. There are two surveys: one concerning district-wide considerations of replacing older school buildings and combining smaller schools, and another specifically focusing on the potential grade reconfiguration of Fruita schools.
As of Tuesday evening, the district-wide survey had received 2,342 responses and the Fruita survey had received 1,397.
“We went through a fairly successful stakeholder process, generically addressing various facility issues,” Bingham said. “Based on your direction this evening, we could consider pulling the survey down because the percentages and the opinions have held steady for the last four or five days and we’ve also leveled off in the number of responses that we have.”
DISTRICT-WIDE SURVEY
The first survey question results that Bingham broke down were for the question:
“To what extent do you oppose or support the district continuing to replace school buildings approaching the end of their useful lives with new buildings located on the existing school sites?”
■ 41.95% strongly support the district continuing to replace older schools
■ 38.7% support the strategy.
■ Around 7% were either strongly against or somewhat against the strategy.
Opinions varied more for the second question: “To what extent do you oppose or support the district combining small schools to create more appropriately sized programs that increase course offerings, improve staff efficiency and increase access to specialized staff for students?”
■ Approximately 49% of respondents strongly support or somewhat support the idea.
■ Just over 30% strongly oppose or somewhat oppose the idea.
■ 19.2% had no strong feelings one way or the other.
Of the 2,342 responses, Bingham said that 2,111 of them were parents or guardians, and that 72% of district staff members who responded were also parents.
FRUITA SURVEYMost responses to the Fruita-focused survey were in support of reconfiguring Fruita’s school system to resemble the rest of the district. Currently, sixth- and seventh- grade students attend Redlands Middle School, eighth and ninth graders attend Fruita 8/9 School, and 10th, 11th and 12th graders attend Fruita Monument High School.
■ 48.14% strongly support the reconfiguration strategy.
■ 21.82% also support the strategy.
■ Just over 10% strongly oppose the idea.
■ 8.23% somewhat oppose it.
For the question “If the district could add a small addition to Fruita Monument High School, to what extent would you support or oppose moving ninth grade students to that school?”
■ 47.4% strongly support it.
■ 26.4% support it.
■ Just over 18% either oppose or strong oppose it.
Bingham noted that a greater percentage of Redlands residents support the reconfiguration (84%) than Fruita residents (66%).
Finally, two options were presented for serving sixth, seventh and eighth graders in Fruita should the reconfiguration take place.
Option A
Option A was to provide two small middle schools and Option B was to provide one large middle school.
■ 54% of Fruita respondents support Option A.
■ 28% of Fruita respondents oppose Option A.
■ 48% of Redlands respondents support Option A.
■ 20% of Redlands respondents oppose Option A.
Option B:
■ 44% of Fruita respondents support Option B.
■ 36% of Fruita respondents oppose Option B.
■ 56% of Redlands respondents support Option B.
■ 21% of Redlands respondents oppose Option B.
NEXT STEPS
Bingham said the next phase of this process will see Western Demographics engage limited groups of stakeholders regarding specific actions on grade configuration, school condition and potential school combinations.
Western Demographics will use interviews, instructional and operational staff meetings and focus groups to evaluate the options on the table. Only schools and groups of schools with significant need for involvement will be engaged.
Bingham will address the school board at its next meeting set for Tuesday, Feb. 21, naming specific schools where action may occur. From there, the board will determine when to hold votes on various proposed actions.
WHY NOW?
Board member Kari Sholtes asked Superintendent Brian Hill why all of these possible actions are being explored so thoroughly so quickly after the district received its enrollment figures for the 2022-2023 school year and after Bingham provided a long-term forecast of how many students the district will likely lose throughout this decade.
Hill said the district received enrollment information from Bingham late in the fall semester and said the quicker decisions are made, the more clarity the district will have as it carries out any proposed changes.
“I think the issue now becomes that, if we put it off for another year, that $3.1 million in overspending on staffing is going to turn into a projected $3.8 million,” Hill said. “That’s another $3.8 million that we can’t spend on things like salary increases for teachers and staff, and you’re still being ineffective with the usage of those buildings, so by having them underutilized, we’re also spending more money one energy costs and things like that.”
Hill said D51 is one of few school districts around Colorado that hasn’t started posting teaching and staff positions online for next school year, as he wants a clear vision of what transitions the district is committing to before it hires more teachers.
“If we’re going to close a school, we want to make sure that the staff at that school has opportunities for positions within our district,” Hill said. “We don’t want to go and post a bunch of positions and then make a decision to close schools, so we’re kind of behind the eight ball on some of that. The earlier a decision is made, even though it may feel harsher, it’s probably a better one financially and it’s probably better for how we take care of the folks within our buildings and our students.”
Hill said he’s heard some angst from staffers at smaller schools who believe the combination of schools will lead to crowded classrooms that could overwhelm teachers. Hill said the district would ensure that the combination of schools would not happen that haphazardly.
“Because we would be moving kids into other buildings, we would have to adjust the FTE and staffing ratios of those buildings, so they would essentially have positions they’d be hiring for,” Hill said. “The goal is not to overcrowd classrooms.”