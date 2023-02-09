Surveys asking the public for feedback on proposed actions that Mesa County Valley School District 51 can take to mitigate declining enrollment have received almost 4,000 responses.

Shannon Bingham, the owner of Western Demographics Inc., who serves as District 51’s demographer, addressed the district’s Board of Education at its work session Tuesday night at R-5 High School, breaking down the survey results that he’s gathered so far. There are two surveys: one concerning district-wide considerations of replacing older school buildings and combining smaller schools, and another specifically focusing on the potential grade reconfiguration of Fruita schools.

