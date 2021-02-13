As of Friday, every staff member of the Mesa County School District 51 has been offered the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’re on day five of a three-week window the governor gave us and we’re definitely in a different place than others on the Front Range,” said Dr. Brian Hill, D51 Assistant Superintendent. “Hospitals and the county have been great partners.”
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis added teachers to the vaccine list beginning on Monday and offers have been sent to 3,476 staff members to sign up.
“We’re very thankful the governor has prioritized educators. Being able to keep schools open impacts the whole community by letting parents get back to work and gives the kids a safe and healthy learning environment,” Hill said.
Fruita Monument High School teacher Laurie Johnson, 63, received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. She’s been teaching language arts in Fruita since 1980 and felt a responsibility to sign up as soon as she was added to the list.
“What the public expects is that if they send their kids there, we will take care of them like they are our own,” she explained. “Students have been very good about wearing masks and practicing social distancing and we need to do our part as well.”
D51 prioritized Phase 1A staff (including nurses, health assistant and speech and language therapists), special education instructors and providers to receive the vaccine first, followed by high school staff, middle school staff and then elementary staff.
“High school staff received a link last Friday because of the case numbers in the high schools,” Hill explained.
As of Friday, 908 students in District 51 have tested positive for COVID, 376 of which have been high school students, which is 41% of total cases, according to D51.
Offers to get the vaccine have also been extended to substitute teachers, nutrition services and night custodial staff, administrative building staff and D51 online staff.
“We don’t have a way to track who is taking advantage but we are highly encouraging our staff to take part. Anything that will help us keep the schools open is something that we want to encourage,” Hill said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that vaccinated persons with an exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 are not required to quarantine. If the person is fully vaccinated, are within three months following receipt of the last dose and have remained asymptomatic since the current exposure, he or she will not need to quarantine.
“That’s a real inventive for us to get vaccinated,” Hill explained. “We’re encouraging our staff to get the vaccine to keep in-person learning open.”
Johnson said that dealing with kids in quarantine has been very challenging. According to the dashboard, 356 students were on active quarantine as of Feb. 11, 79 of whom were high school students.
“It’s been the most challenging year I’ve had in my entire career,” she said. “I’ve had to get rid of a lot of extra stuff that we use to enhance learning.”
She said moving to online learning was tough and she wasn’t interested in ever going back.
“I did not enjoy online learning, every time we meet on Google Meet … this isn’t fun for the teachers either,” she said.
Johnson didn’t get into teaching to not be able to interact with students.
“This is how we fight and a lot of us see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
Evidence suggests that K-12 schools that have strictly implemented mitigation strategies have been able to to safely open for in-person instruction and remain open, according to the CDC. Monitoring community transmission, frequent testing and vaccinating teachers and staff were among new recommendations sent out by the health organization on Friday.
“Today’s new CDC guidelines confirm what we’ve been saying for the past year: in-person instruction is best but safety has to be the number one priority for both students and educators,” Amie Baca-Oehlert, high school counselor and president of the Colorado Education Association, said in a press release. “Finally, every public school should be a safe place for students and school staff, no matter what neighborhood it serves. Now that we have clearer CDC guidance, state and local decision makers need to be able to look educators, students, and parents in the eyes and guarantee that safety is of the utmost concern while we work collaboratively to ensure a safe return to in-person learning.”