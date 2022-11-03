FILE - Stacey Cummins of Chatfield Elementary shares her thoughts during a meeting where nearly 50 teachers, principals and instructional coaches from District 51 gathered to discuss a new curriculum that is being introduced to grades K-5.
Mesa County Valley School District 51’s Instructional Resource Selection Team (IRST) has made a decision on which direction the district will soon go in its reading and writing curriculum for grades kindergarten through fifth.
The IRST — a group of 47 teachers, administrators, instructional coaches, special education teachers, interventionalists and other District 51 professionals representing every school — has recommended HMH Into Reading as the district’s K-5 literacy resource after months of analyzing and whittling down a list of viable options.
Curriculum Director Jackie Anderson and IRST Facilitator Cathy Story, the senior director of Hilltop and former board president at United Way of Mesa County, gave a presentation to the D51 Board of Education at its work session Tuesday night at R-5 High School detailing the team’s process of deciding on finalists and opting for HMH Into Reading. Chief Academic Officer Jennifer Marsh, having also played a role in securing Story and Rocky Mountain Health Foundation Executive Director Michaelle Smith as facilitators who will plan and managing the resource evaluation and recommendation process, sat next to Anderson and Story during their presentation.
“When we launched this initiative a year ago, we knew it was really important to have representation from our community involved because we’re accountable to our community,” Anderson said.
“We appreciate the expertise that Cathy and Michaelle brought to our team, and their dedication and their presence with us for the last year of work dedicating their time to our system and to our kids to make sure that this process was sound, reflective of teachers’ interest and values, and, most importantly, serves our students and our community really well.”
The IRST began meeting regularly in March. By the end of that month, the IRST had whittled a list of 11 Colorado Department of Education-approved K-5 literacy resources to eight. After another resource was added to the CDE’s approved list, the IRST then had to shorten its list of options from nine to five May 4.
From May 23-25, IRST voting members further eliminated options, leaving only two: HMH Into Reading and Savvas myView.
After the members, in consultation with local stakeholders, surveyed the available resources and judged them based off criteria in accordance with state and Board of Education policies, they ultimately landed on HMH Into Reading.
According to Story, the hardest choices to make for IRST members, whose individual experiences working for District 51 ranged from three to 36 years, came when there were more options on the table.
“The first time we did that first round of lopping, they were like, ‘Oh, what if it’s not right. Oh my goodness. What if we made a mistake?’ We felt that anxiousness and that worry of, ‘Am I going to do this right?’ It was mission critical for this team of 46 hard-working people,” Story said.
“It’s vital that your community members understand the process and the rigor that went into this. I think it’s probably not fully understood… I can tell you that the level of commitment and the level of rigor that they applied to this process was just impressive.”
When it came time to survey IRST voting members on their preference between HMH Into Reading and Savvas myView, the choice became obvious. Out of 46 responses, HMH Into Reading received 70% of the head-to-head votes. Additionally, 98% of the voters approved of HMH Into Reading even if it wasn’t their first choice, with 50% in full agreement, 22% in high agreement and 26% in moderate agreement with the choice to go in that direction.
The school board will vote on whether to approve HMH Into Reading as the district’s K-5 literacy resource at its Nov. 15 business meeting. If the board approves it, HMH Into Reading resources will be distributed to D51 staff this spring and implemented next fall. It would be the district’s elementary-level literacy resource for the next six years and is currently projected to cost a total of just under $2.5 million.
Jeffco Public Schools and Cherry Creek School District No. 5 are among the notable school districts in Colorado to implement HMH Into Reading into their K-5 curriculums this autumn.
“This is a really important day and moment for our system to be able to move forward in all things literacy,” Anderson said.