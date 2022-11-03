D51 IRST curriculum
Buy Now

Photos by MCKENZIE LANGE

FILE - Stacey Cummins of Chatfield Elementary shares her thoughts during a meeting where nearly 50 teachers, principals and instructional coaches from District 51 gathered to discuss a new curriculum that is being introduced to grades K-5.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Mesa County Valley School District 51’s Instructional Resource Selection Team (IRST) has made a decision on which direction the district will soon go in its reading and writing curriculum for grades kindergarten through fifth.

The IRST — a group of 47 teachers, administrators, instructional coaches, special education teachers, interventionalists and other District 51 professionals representing every school — has recommended HMH Into Reading as the district’s K-5 literacy resource after months of analyzing and whittling down a list of viable options.