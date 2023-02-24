D51 to hold special meeting Monday SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Feb 24, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Mesa County Valley School District 51 announced Thursday that it will hold a special meeting on Monday to further discuss the issue of possible school closures.The special meeting will focus on information provided by the D51 demographer and recommendations on school consolidation and closures. There will be no public comment at this meeting.The meeting will be at the R-5 School in the Harry Butler Board Room from 5-6 p.m.The meeting will be streamed live on Facebook.A story from an interview with Superintendent Brian Hill on this issue that was to appear in today’s Daily Sentinel has been moved to this weekend.— Sentinel staff Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags School Systems Business Education Armed Forces Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Day Precip Temp Thu 90% 31° 37° Thu Thursday 37°/31° Chance of a few snow showers. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 90% Sunrise: 06:55:28 AM Sunset: 06:00:17 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Fri 24% 25° 41° Fri Friday 41°/25° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:54:07 AM Sunset: 06:01:23 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: SW @ 14 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 4% 32° 51° Sat Saturday 51°/32° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:52:45 AM Sunset: 06:02:29 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 52% 28° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/28° Morning showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 52% Sunrise: 06:51:22 AM Sunset: 06:03:34 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: WSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 12% 32° 43° Mon Monday 43°/32° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 06:49:58 AM Sunset: 06:04:39 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 42% 27° 40° Tue Tuesday 40°/27° Snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 06:48:33 AM Sunset: 06:05:44 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: SSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Wed 41% 23° 39° Wed Wednesday 39°/23° Chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 06:47:07 AM Sunset: 06:06:49 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the evening. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business