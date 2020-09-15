School District 51 will shed light on its teacher reassignment process and how it’s handling the COVID-19 pandemic at its regular board of education meeting today.
“The board meeting will cover a lot of topics, including highlighting a few staff who made sure schools were safe to open, an update on how to make busing more efficient, our continued response to COVID-19, and other updates as the school year continues,” D51 spokesperson Catherine Foster-Gruber wrote in a statement to The Daily Sentinel. “Because space is limited at the meeting, we encourage our community to watch the livestream on our Facebook page.”
At the Sept. 1 meeting, D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko revealed a disparity between the number of online students and teachers. At the time, there were around 2,700 students for fewer than 100 teachers. In response, Sirko said that the district would reassign about 30 teachers to new positions, with the majority going online.
Teachers at the meeting expressed concern that this will adversely affect students who are starting to settle into a routine and put teachers in a difficult situation where they have to learn curriculum on short notice.
“These are unprecedented times. It’s not unusual to move students, but the scope of this issue is high,” Sirko said at the meeting. “No one wants to do this, but there’s a need to do it.”
The district will also discuss a transportation study aimed at making bus routes more efficient. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at R-5 High School at 455 North 22nd St. It is open to the public but has limited seating.