Due in part to a lack of rapid testing and delays with a state program for rapid testing in schools, District 51 is adjusting one of its COVID-19 protocols that requires students and staff to receive a negative COVID-19 test if others around them have tested positive for the disease.
The protocol requires that “after 3 positive cases within 14 days in a class, students and staff within that class will be required to receive a negative COVID test to remain in school.” In her weekly newsletter, District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko noted that the protocol will be sidelined for now.
“For many reasons, including the state’s delay in providing access to in-school rapid tests, limited access to rapid testing in the community, students missing in-person instruction due to this lack of rapid testing, and the level of stress that this protocol is causing school staff and families without actually catching the amount of asymptomatic positive students we anticipated, we are pausing this protocol for now,” Sirko wrote.
Sirko went on to say that the policy will be re-instituted if there is an uptick in outbreaks and for now parents will still be notified of any positive tests in their child’s classroom and classrooms will be quarantined in the event of an outbreak, which is five positive cases or more in 14 days.
The most recent data from District 51 shows 187 positive COVID-19 cases across area schools.
County-wide, the one-week positivity rate for COVID-19 has surpassed 9% and as of Friday every Intensive Care Unit bed in the county was occupied. There were 49 Mesa County residents hospitalized as the county recorded multiple days of more than 100 COVID-19 cases last week.
To date, 354 people with COVID-19 have died in Mesa County.
That figure equates to roughly one COVID-19 related death for every 440 residents.