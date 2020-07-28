Mesa County Valley School District 51 is set to officially reopen for in-person learning in August and the district unveiled its plan to do so during a School Board meeting at Orchard Mesa Middle School on Tuesday.
The plan to reopen Aug. 17 includes an expansive list of functions for each level of public schooling — elementary, middle and high school — including mask requirements, symptom screening processes and outlines of class functions to limit possible virus spread while maintaining an essence of normalcy.
Students and parents can also opt for Grand River Academy, an online-only alternative.
Toeing that line has evoked anxiety from teachers and the community.
“It’s impossible to have no restrictions, and we hope that seeing what kinds of restrictions we have, people will think differently,” said Diana Sirko, superintendent of D51. “And we hope that staff feel more comfortable after this.”
Sirko defended pushing to reopen schools by citing a survey that showed a drop in academic performance, and mental and physical safety of students after transitioning to online-only after spring break.
D51 officials also unveiled results of an employee survey, which was open between July 10 and July 16. About 64% of the district’s 2,825 employees responded and about 71% of teachers responded.
The majority of teachers in elementary, middle and high schools — over 70% each — were uncomfortable with returning to school. D51 planned to send a follow-up survey after it unveiled its plan, Sirko said.
Before the meeting, a crowd gathered outside the school. Some members of the group Bikers for Trump arrived to show their support for the return to in-person learning. On the other side, educators wearing varying shades of purple held signs displaying their concerns about the district’s plan.
One teacher held a sign listing all of the potential complications that could arise, such as quarantines, struggles to implement and enforce policies, consistently decreasing school budgets, teacher shortages, shooter drills and transportation.
Sabrina Jackman, a teacher at West Middle School, held a sign that read “I can’t teach from beyond the grave.”
“Our concerns are that it’s not safe to go back,” Jackman said. “With all the data and statistics we have coming out from experts in their field, the high rising numbers of COVID cases, and putting a whole bunch of kids and teachers in small classrooms that are not ventilated, that have no windows, that don’t have enough space for the kids to distance, we’re opening up this can of worms to spread COVID throughout the valley, and it’s not safe. It’s not safe for students, for one, it’s not safe for teachers, and then think about all the kids bringing that home to their parents, to their grandparents, to their siblings. Me taking it home to my family. It’s not safe to go back.”
More than 20 people addressed the board about the plan, including teachers, community members and a few students. Some asked if there was a way to sign a waiver to sidestep mask requirements while others worried that another shutdown was inevitable.
Sasha Dalton, a student at Palisade High School, said she missed school but did not see wisdom in returning to in-person learning.
“I think returning to in-person learning at this time would have more risks than benefits,” Dalton said, adding later that “there are more cases in Mesa County now than there were when our schools were first shutdown.”
Many speakers expressed similar concerns about opening while some said returning to the classroom was important.
“I believe these teachers are more essential than I am,” said David Ronco, who said he had to continue working during the shut down. “I believe they need to be in school teaching our kids.”
If students or parents don’t feel comfortable with in-person learning, they can opt for Grand River Academy, an online-only alternative. Registration opened after the meeting. Details of the district’s plans can be found on the school district website, d51schools.org.
The plan was developed while receiving guidance from county, state and federal health agencies and the American Academy of Pediatrics, and a 27-person task force. Many of the guidelines are universal while some are specific to the type of school. All grades will be in-person five days a week. Masks will be required most of the time for students in grades 6-12, except when exercising or for outdoor activities.
Masks will be provided if students don’t have one or try to board a school bus without one. If they cannot wear a mask, then they will be provided with a face shield.
For children in grades kindergarten through fifth, face coverings are encouraged but will be required for some activities including: entering and exiting the building; in a hallway when transitioning between classes and when riding the bus.
To keep tabs on spread, students will be divided into cohorts and screened every morning before school. The burden of reporting symptoms falls on either the student or the parent. If parents don’t report for their student, then a health assistant will screen them. Students who show symptoms throughout the day may be sent to the school’s health office for symptom screening.
Schools will also have separate rooms for symptomatic students and those seeking routine medical care, such as a scraped knee.
If a student tests positive, the families of every student in the cohort will be notified.
Masks or clear face shields will be required for all district teachers except for certain circumstances. The plan also says that extracurricular activities will operate as normal as long as school is physically in session.
“If necessary, the mask may be removed for instruction for the shortest duration possible,” according to the documents.
The plans going off without a hitch relies on enforcement, and not many were convinced that aspect was worked out.
“Who will be cleaning the classrooms between classes? Who will be watching the kids during lunch while I’m eating lunch? Are kids going to be eating in my room? Who will clean after them?” said Garrett Pierce, a science teacher at Mount Garfield Middle School. “I felt the plan was very political and not a lot of details. Here, I see chins. If you guys aren’t policing masks here, how can I?”
Pierce said he was diagnosed with a form of leukemia two years ago and he’s not afraid to return. Rather, he’s worried about what he sees as unpreparedness.
Nick Allan, of Orchard Mesa, echoed Pierce’s fears.
“We’re not ready,” Allan said. “We’re three weeks away and we’re not ready for what we know is coming.”
However, a former principal differed from teachers.
Cindy Ficklin, now a real estate agent, said she was worried about how well masks will work and unintended consequences from wearing them. She cited a CDC article published on July 23 that said children wearing masks might be targets for bullying. She also said that the COVID-19 death rate was not such that it would deter her from returning to teach if needed.
“If teachers are dropping out, I’ll gladly substitute teach,” she said, backed by roaring applause.
This plan is not set in stone, however, and will adapt to however the pandemic changes.
“If we can follow through on the plan, if students can follow through, if adults can follow through, then it will increase the likelihood we continue in-person learning,” said Brian Hill, D51 assistant superintendent. “But it’s going to take all of us.”
Reporter Nathan Deal contributed to this story.