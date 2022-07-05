At the start of this month, Brian Hill officially became Mesa County Valley School District 51’s superintendent after serving as assistant superintendent.
The question of who will assume his previous position and serve as his second-in-command, however, remains unanswered. The question likely won’t be resolved until next year.
Hill said that the district conducted three rounds of interviews for an assistant superintendent but did not land one in the end.
This means that, barring candidates emerging unexpectedly, the district will not have an assistant superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. The search will officially resume in December or January.
“It would be great to have had that position filled by now, but I think it’s important that you find the right person, and you don’t place just anybody in the position,” Hill said. “We’re going to take some more time to try to identify that person, and I’m going to have to spend a little bit of time this summer and the fall actually going out and recruiting. I think, in the past, we could just sit back and people would kind of flock here, and we’d have all these applicants. We’re not seeing that like we have in the past because the pool is a lot smaller.
“One in four superintendents across the country have quit or retired in the last year, so I think there’s more opportunities than there were before. I just need to be more purposeful in recruiting for that position, as well.”
The lack of an assistant superintendent will increase Hill’s workload, especially since a substantial portion of the new assistant superintendent’s load was going to be overseeing the implementation of the district’s new Strategic Plan, which will guide the district’s decision-making for the next three years.
Instead, Hill said the district will continue working with outside consultants for its initiatives, with the Colorado Education Initiative’s involvement in the Strategic Plan serving as an example.
“The hard part with school district positions is that our calendar, the way we work, people have already figured out what they’re going to do for next year, especially at the senior level, so if we were to go back and post it again, you’re going to hope that you can find somebody who wants to move their family in July and start a new job basically right away,” Hill said. “We’ll take the summer and the fall to go out and recruit. If we find people who are willing to take it on right away, maybe we repost it and go back after it in the fall.
“Worst-case scenario, we post it again in December and hope we can find somebody for the following year. It’ll be taxing to not have that position for a year, but we’ve done a lot with less before, so we can do it if we have to.”
ELECTRIC BUSES?
In early June, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law SB-193, which will allocate $65 million toward transforming the state’s fleet of school buses from toxic diesel guzzlers to zero-emission electric vehicles.
Hill said that the district has already started work on bringing electric buses into the fold of student transportation through the work of the district’s Energy Manager Eric Anderson.
“We knew there were a lot of grant dollars that were coming, so he’s already had meetings with STA (Student Transportation of America),” Hill said.
“We contract out on transportation services, so we can’t just make a decision and say, ‘You go do it,’ so he’s going to work with STA. I think STA already has electric buses in California, so they’re already familiar with it as an organization. He’s also set up meetings with different folks with the state and different organizations to find out if this is something we can do. The ball’s already rolling on that one.”
Electric buses won’t be utilized in the district throughout the 2022-23 school year, but Hill is hopeful that, once the district receives the grant money and uses it for electric buses from STA, and once a pilot program testing the new buses is complete, students will have a zero-emission option for going to school.
“Any way that we can save dollars and if it’s better for the environment, it’s something we want to explore,” Hill said. “Especially if there’s grant dollars.”
Two Western Slope school districts, in Durango and Steamboat Springs, already have plans to add electric buses in the future.