A felony charge against a California man accused of transporting nearly 1,600 pounds of marijuana has been dismissed by the district attorney’s office.
Zhiyu Liu, 51, of Hacienda Heights, California, was arrested Jan. 13 after Colorado State Patrol officers said the rented box van he was traveling in on Interstate 70 near Horizon Drive contained 1,598 pounds of marijuana packaged for retail sale.
Liu had been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute more than 50 pounds, a class 1 felony, but 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said the charge has been dismissed “in the interest of justice” by his office.
Rubinstein said the charges were dismissed with the support of the Colorado State Patrol.
The motion to dismiss the charges states, “Based on the totality of circumstances, the People do not believe it is in the interests of justice to pursue criminal charges at this time.”
MAN GETS PROBATION
Matthew Parker, who was arrested in November after police said they found 82 spent rounds in his residence as well as bullet holes, was sentenced to five years probation Wednesday by Judge Valerie Robison.
Parker had pleaded guilty to weapons charges in the case. Both the prosecution and defense agreed the matter was more a mental health issue than a criminality issue.
Parker’s attorney noted he has already spent several months in jail.