Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein declined to file charges or go forward with any legal action based on allegations of election fraud made in the latest report commissioned by Clerk Tina Peters that purports to show proof that votes could have been altered in the 2020 general election.
Rubinstein said that’s because no fraud occurred.
The report, the third released by voter-fraud conspiracy theorists based on images Peters took before and after a routine computer software upgrade last year, jumped to a baseless conclusion that databases seen on the images proved that votes were altered during the 2020 presidential election and the spring 2021 city council races, Rubinstein’s investigation concluded.
But in both incidents, video recordings from the election division of Peters’ office at the time those databases were created painted a different story.
“I am closing out this investigation as there is no evidence of any criminal activity, we don’t even have probable cause of any criminal activity,” Rubinstein told the Mesa County Board of Commissioners on Thursday during a special briefing session. “We not only can show that what the report attributes the user logs having is not what happened. We can prove what happened, as it was human error.”
It is the first investigation into the three reports that Peters gave to prosecutors.
Rubinstein said his office didn’t bother to investigate the first report, which falsely claimed that 29,000 election files were deleted, because none of those files actually were election records.
“It’s probably easiest to think of this like a Microsoft Word program,” Rubinstein said.
“If you update your program from Microsoft Word 2020 to Microsoft Word 2021, there might be a file, for example fonts, there might be a thousand files of fonts and if you upgrade the software, it deletes that and creates a new fonts software,” he added. “No election records were deleted, only files that are associated with the program.”
The second report claimed to show that election equipment could have been accessed remotely, but District Attorney Investigator Michael Struwe, who investigated allegations in the third report, said evidence shows that was not possible.
Rubinstein said the authors of the third report, Jeffrey O’Donnell and Walter Daugherity, both declined to be interviewed by DA investigators to show how they came to their conclusions. The same was the case for Peters and one of her then election managers, Sandra Brown.
It was Brown, Rubinstein and Struwe said, who was behind the creation of databases in both elections, something they said she did inadvertently.
That happened because of issues election workers were having with tabulating whole batches of ballots through one of the machines. To fix it, Brown used a “reject and delete” option, which removed computerized ballots that were not going through the equipment properly, and re-entering them.
Rubinstein called what Brown did a “nuclear option” in troubleshooting the problem, saying it’s not something election officials are supposed to do during official tabulations.
Struwe added that Brown should have used a less serious option to fix the problem, known as “refresh in-progress batches,” saying that wouldn’t have made it appear ballots were being deleted and new ones put in their place.
As a result of the investigation, a letter to commissioners in declining to prosecute says he also rejects a call from Peters supporters to de-certify the 2020 and 2021 election results.
“While my investigation has revealed that the drafters of the report misunderstand the data and that there is no evidence that the vote count was incorrect, my role and the scope of my decision is limited to a conclusion about potential criminal activity,” Rubinstein wrote. “I find no evidence that votes were intentionally counted improperly. My role does not include decisions on certifying or decertifying elections.”
Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, are facing a 13-count criminal indictment from a Mesa County grand jury on alleged tampering with election equipment and official misconduct. Peters also faces related contempt of court charges and misdemeanor obstruction charges, while Knisley also faces criminal burglary and cybercrime charges.
Rubinstein’s report was immediately hailed by the Colorado County Clerks Association.
“This is what clerks have been saying for months. The elections in Mesa County and across the state of Colorado are fair, accurate and safe,” said Matt Crane, executive director of the association.
“The election workers in Mesa County were simply correcting an error. But like all of these so-called reports from election deniers, they misunderstand how the system works, misunderstand election law and then draw false conclusions from those misunderstandings.”