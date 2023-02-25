Christopher Lambros

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein told the court on Friday that the Secret Service is almost finished going through the files of Christopher Lambros, the former St. Mary’s Medical Center nurse accused of sexually assaulting unconscious patients.

Lambros, 61, was arrested Oct. 25 on suspicion of sexual assault after police reported finding evidence on Lambros’ phone of the former nurse inappropriately touching or digitally penetrating at least four unconscious patients dating back to 2016. He was fired by the hospital after his arrest.

