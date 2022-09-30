The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of a new trial for Verle James Mangum on Thursday, but the once-convicted double murderer won’t be let out of jail just yet.
That’s because District Attorney Dan Rubinstein intends to appeal the matter to the Colorado Supreme Court.
In his appeal of a trial court ruling in March that dismissed a second trial for the Clifton man, Rubinstein tried to argue that Mangum’s speedy trial rights hadn’t been violated.
But a three-judge panel of the appeals court agreed with Garfield County District Judge James B. Boyd where the Mesa County case was moved because of conflict-of-interest issues when he dismissed the case. One of Mangum’s initial defense attorneys, Richard Gurley, now is a Mesa County district court judge. Because of that, all other judges in Mesa County recused themselves from hearing the case.
In the ruling, Appeals Judge Terry Fox wrote that Rubinstein’s interpretation of Colorado speedy trial laws missed the mark, saying the six-month clock to bring him to trial again started when the case was remanded for a new trial in August of last year.
Rubinstein argued that the clock only starts when a defendant enters a new plea, but the appeals court ruled that only applies with initial charges, and not a case remanded back to court for a new trial.
“The parties dispute which provision of the statute applies when, as here, the post-conviction court grants a new trial,” Fox wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Ted Tow and David Yun.
“The people say subsection 1 (of the speedy trial law) applies, asserting that Mangum needed to enter a new plea to trigger the six-month speedy trial period,” Fox added. “The post-conviction court ... concluded that subsection 2 (of that law) applies and that Mangum’s speedy trial period began when our court mandated the case and returned it to the post-conviction court.”
Fox wrote that the law starts the constitutionally required speedy trial clock when a case is remanded back to trial in order to prevent unnecessary prosecutorial or judicial delays, and keeping a defendant incarcerated indefinitely.
As a result, the court ruled that Boyd acted properly in dismissing the case, but not for the same reasons he did so.
“The post-conviction court was closer to the mark, but it’s interpretation was also flawed,” Fox wrote. “While the court correctly observed that subsection 2 is implicated, we disagree with its application of the provision. Its conclusion that speedy trial was triggered when this court mandates the case appears to be irreconcilable with the plain language of the provision.”
Mangum had initially been convicted in 2003 of one count of first degree murder, one count of second degree murder and one count of child abuse resulting in death. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, but that later was changed because of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision that declared unconstitutional mandatory life-without-parole sentences for juveniles.
Mangum, now 43, was 17 at the time 42-year-old Janet Davis and her 11-year-old daughter, Jennifer, were bludgeoned to death in 1996. The case had gone cold until 2001, when Mangum allegedly confessed to multiple people about the murders. He has since maintained his innocence.
He later won a new trial in 2019 when Boyd granted Mangum’s motion for post-conviction relief on grounds his trial and appellate counsel “had been constitutionally ineffective,” vacating his original convictions and sentence. The appeals court later upheld that ruling.
Mangum is being held in the Mesa County Detention Center, and is to remain there pending the outcome of the district attorney’s appeal.