In early January, Mark Leistico posted a photo of a cherry pie on social media.
“Yeah, we all know how this story will end,” he wrote.
Two days later, a picture of an empty pie tin appeared. After a week that included running 71.5 miles — one of those runs was a marathon distance on a treadmill and another was a 20-miler in the cold dark of early morning — Leistico was pretty proud of polishing off a pie in one sitting and raising several hundred dollars for The Theatre Project.
“If I’m going to do something … I want it to be worth it,” said Leistico, 43, a chiropractor with the Grand Junction Chiropractic Center.
He actually was speaking about his first half-marathon four years ago, but the words easily could apply to his current effort to raise $4,000 for The Theatre Project by running the Zion 100, an ultra-marathon with a 100-mile route over trails around Zion National Park in Utah in April.
In this effort, Leistico has the full support of his wife, Melissa, and their two children, Camryn, 14, and Grant, 7. “Run, dummy, run!” is how a poster of encouragement would likely read, held by those three cheering fans along a running route (only if it was daytime, and then only maybe).
The 100 miles, the fundraising, the appetite for whole pies, it’s all a kind of crazy. But then Leistico is crazy about his kids, and Camryn and Grant are crazy about theater.
Grant was 4½ years old when he delivered his first lines in “Annie.” He actually went to sleep during his scene and woke up just in time to speak, Leistico said.
The last big show both Camryn and Grant were in was “A Christmas Carol — A Musical” in December 2019. Grant had a spot to nap back stage and Camryn starred as the Ghost of Christmas Past.
Camryn is particularly taken with acting and singing and has been in 50 different productions with The Theatre Project, a nonprofit community theater company with educational programs and performances for children and adults.
“If I go a day without seeing her, it’s like a day without seeing my own kids,” said Dana Schmidt, artistic director for The Theatre Project.
Since being part of the cast for “Pirates of Penzance Jr.” seven years ago, Camryn has participated in nearly everything The Theatre Project has offered, including musicals for mostly adult actors. At one point, she was in five different shows at the same time, “and this year (2020), I think we’ve only done five,” Camryn said.
While much of Theatre Project’s performance plans for 2020 were canceled, a few happened with cast members in masks on outside stages with small, socially distanced audiences of family members. They also did a show on Zoom, Camyrn said.
It was a comedy and after a funny line “we’d kind of sit there,” she said. “It’s weird without an audience.”
But for much of 2020, COVID-19 snatched away something Camryn loved and separated her from friends, Leistico said.
Seeing this and knowing how the pandemic had financially hurt so many theater companies as well as nonprofits, Leistico decided to put his running to good use as a fundraiser for The Theatre Project.
“This actually justifies my crazy,” Leistico said. “It’s for the children.”
“He’s helping a lot of people do something they love,” Camryn said of her dad’s fundraising.
The running, however, started for Leistico four years ago as a way to stay in shape. “Runner’s high … ehhh. I don’t know about that,” he said.
He’s stubborn, so he kept with it and when he looked around at doing a running event, a 5K or 10K wouldn’t do. Twenty minutes or so of running and you’re done, making those distances far too short to be worth it, he thought.
So he ran The Other Half, a half-marathon event now known as Arches Marathon and Half, in October 2016. It was a struggle because he hadn’t trained right beforehand, but it gave him a taste for more.
Since then, he has run five half-marathons and four marathons including the Rim Rock Marathon in 2019.
He’ll never forget that marathon because it was the one where he was trying to break four hours, and instead finished 1 minute and 20 seconds over the mark. And then after an hour or so of recuperation, he went to see Camryn perform as Olaf in “Frozen,” he said.
That marathon made him consider that perhaps he had reached the limits of going faster, but could he go longer? “What’s this ultra-marathon stuff?” he asked.
He began researching and eventually settled on the Zion 100 with a few shorter events beforehand to test his mettle and training regimen.
He signed up for the 50-mile Grand Mesa Ultra in July, but that was canceled because of COVID-19, so he ran 50 miles on his own.
He was scheduled to be an ambassador for the 2020 Rim Rock Marathon, but that too was canceled.
Fortunately, the Arches Ultra 50K on Jan. 30 didn’t get canceled, and he finished 52nd out of 101 runners.
While so many things have been thrown off-kilter by COVID-19, running has given him a measure of control and kept him sane, he said.
Including a fundraising side to his running has only added to his motivation. His goal of $4,000 is the amount needed by The Theatre Project to cover the rights and royalties for one show for one of its children’s programs.
“That’s just the base cost,” Schmidt said.
It doesn’t include studio rent, insurance and other costs, said Schmidt, who has stockpiled costumes and supplies for years to help reduce the price tag on productions.
The Theatre Project really does rely on the community’s support, and she is thankful for Leistico’s efforts.
As for his running, “the poor guy,” she said. “He does it while they (Camryn and Grant) are in (theater) class and they are always in class, so he’s always running.”
Schmidt has no doubt Leistico will complete the Zion 100, and Leistico himself is tentatively eyeing some other races after April.
But first, there’s 100 miles and $4,000 for The Theatre Project and any additional funds that come in, well, they will be the cherries on top of the whole pie, of course.