A Ukrainian newspaper based in the city of Zhytomyr has had to suspend its printing operation amid Russia’s invasion of the country, moving to exclusively posting its content online.
The newspaper, 20 Minut, has continued to produce journalism as the war rages around it. The journalists continue to write, take photographers, and publish and distribute their stories while fearing for their own lives and taking refuge in bomb shelters.
The Daily Sentinel and its sister papers under Seaton Publishing Company are each donating $1,791 to the outlet.
The $1,791 donation total is in honor of the year 1791, when the First Amendment of the United States Constitution was passed, assuring freedom of speech and freedom of the press in America.
“All of us at The Sentinel stand in solidarity with our Ukrainian counterparts,” said Daily Sentinel Publisher Jay Seaton. “We are inspired by their courage, but have been helpless to watch as (Russian President Vladimir) Putin destroyed their entire newspaper operation.”
Seaton hopes others will follow the Sentinel’s lead and contribute to help the Ukrainian newspaper as it continues to produce a publication for its readers.
“The small contribution we have made is symbolic of newspapers’ North Star — the freedom of the press. We hope the communities we serve will rise to the need for Ukraine,” Seaton said.