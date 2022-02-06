What’s more difficult — corralling a class of second graders on a daily basis, or keeping your body to a strict schedule for a bodybuilding competition?
It’s not a trick question.
Danielle Bouldin, who is well-versed in both, doesn’t take long to answer.
“Bodybuilding is you versus yourself. If I’m prepping for a show and I decide to eat a cookie that isn’t on my meal plan, no one would stop me. So you have to hold yourself accountable,” she said. “But with a class of second graders, they hold you accountable, too.”
Bouldin is a second-grade teacher at Dual Immersion Academy, a bilingual elementary school, fulfilling a lifelong dream of being a teacher.
She also climbed one of the highest mountains in the world of natural bodybuilding — being crowned “Mrs. Olympia Sports Model” at an international competition in Las Vegas in November.
To win a competition, bodybuilders are judged on symmetry, muscularity, size, conditioning, posing, and stage presentation.
Bouldin’s journey into bodybuilding began when she was unhappy with how she was living. She wanted get in better shape, so she went to a kickboxing gym to embark on that path.
That’s where she met Anthony Bouldin.
“I broke the cardinal rule and fell in love with one of my clients,” said Anthony, also a bodybuilder, as Danielle blushed. “She puts her mind to anything and she does it. And that’s amazing to see. Watching her do this has opened my eyes that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.”
Anthony pushed Danielle to try bodybuilding. She had competed once in college but never pursued it.
Teeming with confidence after adopting a healthier lifestyle, Danielle opted to give it a shot.
“(Anthony) trained me for a show out here in Grand Junction and I won the novice division,” Danielle said. “I was hooked. I love that lifestyle — prepping for the show, the diets, everything.”
By competing in natural bodybuilding, Danielle adheres to standards set by the World Anti-Doping Agency. She also follows a strict routine six, sometimes seven days a week.
When a competition is on the horizon, she starts her day around 4 a.m. She’ll do a morning cardio workout — 30 minutes to an hour long. Then she returns home to walk her dogs. After gathering her meals (which she preps weekly), Danielle heads off to school and gets there about 7 a.m.
Her workday ends around 4 p.m. She then heads to BioFit Aesthetically Based Fitness, the gym she and Anthony own at 2830 North Ave., for weight training and her afternoon cardio workout.
Danielle arrives at home about 8 p.m.
There’s no margin for error in her routine, either. If her diet calls for a meal at 1 p.m., then she needs to hit that every single day.
She also has to watch what she eats when she begins cutting —a weigh- loss routine that aims to maintain as much muscle as possible — such as what types of fish work with her body better than others.
“When you’re getting ready for a bodybuilding competition, your specific goal is to compete on stage. And being stage-ready looks a lot more different than being in shape,” Danielle said. “You have to follow your diet to a ‘T.’ You have to hit your workouts every single day. When you prepare for a show, even if you aren’t feeling well, you have to work out and follow your diet no matter what.”
It’s a rigorous regimen, but Danielle embraces it. And it has made her and Anthony’s relationship stronger.
The two have bonded over a shared love and have inspired each other.
“I’m trying to get back onto the stage. I have a popsicle problem, I love popsicles, but she’s always right there to push me,” Anthony said. “Her hard work is contagious.”
And those lessons have bled over into Danielle’s life as a teacher.
“I’ve learned that it’s always you versus you. And I want to instill that into the kids. I want them to look at themselves and think, ‘How can I be better than myself?’ and not compare themselves to other kids. That’s one lesson I’d love to pass on to my students,” she said.
“They’re curious and I tell them I do competitions, but I don’t show them any pictures. When I’m eating my meals, they’ll come up to me and say, ‘Look, I brought an apple today like you!’ ”