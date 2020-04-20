Three years as the No. 1 Nordic skier in America after joining the U.S. Nordic Ski Team in 1974. Nearly three decades owning a cattle business near Rifle. Nearly four decades of hauling equipment across the Rocky Mountains in his truck.
Dan Keenan achieved quite the legacy during his time on Earth. Nearly eight years after his death from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), his impact is still being felt, especially by those also afflicted by the deadly disease.
When Keenan was struck by ALS, his family sought to help him by purchasing a van for him. They didn’t know then what that purchase would ultimately lead to.
“We got the van through assistance from local financing,” said Dan’s brother, Tom Keenan. “We were able to purchase the van for him, which he got to use for 760 miles. During that time, he indicated he wanted to pass this forward to other ALS patients in western Colorado.”
In his memory, Tom has done exactly that.
Tom is the owner of Keenan Van, an organization that operates as part of Hilltop Community Resources. Keenan Van has two vans in operation that it lends to families of those struggling with ALS.
Because the first van was driven by Dan Keenan and the second was first driven by Dan Condit, a Grand Junction man who died from ALS in 2018, Keenan Van also operates as “Dan’s Vans.”
The cost of securing one of those vans for however long it’s needed? Only $1.
“When somebody purchases the van, we ask them to do two things: assist in generating that money to pay off the van and to take care of the needs of that van like gas, oil, tires,” Tom said. “Any major issue, we’ll step in and help them with. Essentially, the reason we go with the dollar sale is, talking to the ALS Association in Denver, they used to have vans they would donate to people in need. An attorney told them they had to stop because they were financially responsible if that vehicle is involved in an accident. Attorneys could come after their entire organization. That’s why we went to a sale, so they can sell the vehicle back to us.”
Before he died, Dan established two rules for future use of the van: only positive communications can take place inside the van and no smoking can be done inside the van. He decided to pass the van on to a friend of his in the Hotchkiss area, with the ultimate goal of helping 10 people with ALS on the Western Slope find their mobility.
That goal has already been passed. Dave Kulak, a Durango man with ALS, became the 11th recipient of one of the vans last week.
“Adam (Wiener), the first one who had the van after my brother, the guy my brother picked, he went to Mexico twice in the van,” Tom said. “It allowed him to get out and travel. The next person who got the van was an employer of Dan’s when he was going to college in Gunnison, Steve (Stone), who came down with ALS. We contacted the family, told them what Dan wanted to do, so then it went to Dan’s employer in Gunnison.”
When someone with ALS purchases the van, it’s theirs to use until their death. The life expectancy for those with ALS ranges from two to five years. Once they die, their family or friends return the van to Tom and the process starts again.
The first van purchased by Tom, as well as his sister, Cindy, was paid off 18 months after purchase. After not much longer, they found a second, identical van, which still has a balance owed.
By operating under Hilltop Community Resources, Dan’s Vans qualifies for a 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, allowing it tax-deductible benefits.
The primary mission of Dan’s Vans is to honor Dan’s memory by helping as many people being affected by the same disease as they can.
The Keenans have seen the devastation ALS causes first-hand.
“There’s very little recognition out there in the world of ALS. It doesn’t get the focus that cancer and other issues get,” Tom said.
“Finding a cure has been slow because there’s just not the money behind the push for this. Knowing it’s a deadly disease, it’s bad, but for me and my family with Dan when he had it, it gave us two years where we really focused on that relationship and getting closure to that relationship before you wake up one morning and a family member is gone.”