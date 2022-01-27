Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and his Boulder County counterpart aren’t too happy with Gov. Jared Polis.
In a letter the two men sent to the Democratic governor last week, Rubinstein, a Republican, and Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty, a Democrat, admonished the governor for his “unprecedented” move in drastically lowering the 110-year sentence of a truck driver in the April 29, 2019, traffic deaths of four people.
In that case, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty on multiple counts related to those deaths and several injuries. But because those convictions are considered violent crimes and all were connected, Colorado sentencing laws mandate consecutive sentences, which left the 26-year-old with a prison term longer than what murderers can end up with.
As a result, and because of a huge outcry from the public and family members of the victims, who said the sentence was too harsh, Polis stepped in and commuted it to just 10 years, saying such a prison term was commensurate with the crimes he committed.
Rubinstein and Dougherty disagreed, saying that while the governor has the right to commute or pardon criminals, he should have waited until after the court process was fully complete.
“We are unaware of any governor who has granted a commutation in a pending case,” the two men wrote. “While a governor may have the power under current law to commute sentences in pending criminal cases, using it in this manner creates a troubling precedent.”
Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King, whose office prosecuted the case, agreed that the sentence was too stern, and had already requested that the judge in the case hear testimony to lower it, perhaps to 20 or 30 years as some family members initially expected.
But before the court could consider that reduction, Polis acted, in part, because of an outcry about how harsh it was. The sentence received national attention, and led to more than 5 million people signing an online petition requesting that it be reduced or outright eliminated.
But Rubinstein and Dougherty said in their letter, first reported by The Denver Post, that shouldn’t be a factor in lowering a sentence.
“To be clear, we agree that the original sentence of 110 years was too severe,” they wrote. “A sentence of 110 years in a case involving reckless, rather than intentional conduct, should have been avoided, just as a sentence of 10 years in state prison for killing four people is too lenient. Sentences should be influenced by the facts and circumstances, not by petitions, online surveys or tweets.”
The two men point out that the incident wasn’t just an unavoidable accident, and questioned whether the public was fully aware of his guilt when they called for a reduced sentence.
In their letter, they said Aguilera-Mederos acted with depraved indifference leading up to it, including ignoring his supervisor’s order to wait hours for his brakes to cool off when they failed earlier that day, and his failure to use an Interstate 70 runaway truck ramp when they failed again coming down the foothills.
Additionally, they said the defendant was speeding in the moments before the accident, had been repeatedly known to unplug monitors used to track his speed and mandatory rest periods, and intentionally plowed into passenger vehicles rather than into the back of another semi because he was concerned he would die.
“He made the conscious decision to turn toward the victims’ cars because, as he testified, he feared that the impact with the other truck would kill him,” the two men wrote. “He put his interests above those of others at every moment leading to, and including the crash.”
But the two men wrote that they were more concerned with the governor’s undermining of the people’s faith in the judicial process, and the possible repercussions from it, than in the case itself.
In the letter, they cite defense attorneys in an unrelated case using Polis’ commutation in determining the sentence of a family member who sexually assaulted a little girl, saying a plea offer called for him to serve 8 years in prison, but the defense saying that’s too harsh compared to Aguilera-Mederos’ 10-year sentence in four deaths and multiple injuries.
In an interview, Rubinstein said something similar is occurring in two vehicular homicide cases that his office currently is prosecuting.
“By acting when and how you did, you undercut the community’s trust in District Attorney King and the judicial system of our entire state,” they wrote.
Even the judge in the case, Bruce Jones, expressed dismay at Pols’ decision, saying the court respects his authority to commute sentences, but “it appears this respect is not mutual.”
Rubinstein said the letter was sent last week before Polis was scheduled to attend this month’s board meeting of the Colorado District Attorney’s Council as a heads-up that prosecutors had concerns about the timing of his commutation, and how it might impact sentencing reform efforts.
Rubinstein and Dougherty serve on the council’s Sentencing Reform Task Force, which has been reviewing sentencing options that helped lead to Aguilera-Mederos’ lengthy prison term.
Regardless, the governor’s office continued to defend Polis’ decision, calling the original sentence “bizarre,” but one not warranting a pardon for full commutation, as some had sought.
“There was clearly an urgency to remedy this sentence and restore confidence in uniformity and fairness of our criminal justice system,” Polis’ press secretary, Conor Cahill, said Wednesday. “Let the punishment fit the crime is a basic tenant of justice, and Coloradans are relieved to know that the punishment now fits the crime in this case.”