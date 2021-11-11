Dan Rubinstein, district attorney, center, awards, from left, Dr. Dean Havlik with the outstanding professional award, Sheena Dickenson with the outstanding employee award, Alice Monroe with the outstanding citizen award and detective Charles Rojo with the outstanding law enforcement officer award during a ceremony at the Grand Junction Police Department on Wednesday.
The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office held its annual awards ceremony Wednesday, giving out awards for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Employee of the Year and Professional of the Year.
Grand Junction Police Department detective Charles Rojo was selected Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
Managing paralegal Jordan Weimer, who presented the award, said, “I asked everybody in my office for feedback about him, and I get a lot.”
People have remarked how much Rojo smiles, Weimer said, and he is dedicated to helping victims.
“Attorneys have told me they want him on cases,” Weimer said.
Rojo also received a Chief’s Commendation from GJPD Chief Doug Shoemaker at the department’s annual award ceremony Oct. 19.
“It’s all teamwork,” Rojo said.
Dr. Dean Havlik received the Professional of the Year Award.
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein presented Havlik with the award, saying “we consult with him regularly on all sorts of issues.”
Havlik, a forensic pathologist, was formerly the county coroner.
“It was very unexpected,” Havlik said of receiving the award. “I really care about the community, and it was really humbling. All the guys are great to work with.”
Assistant District Attorney Rich Tuttle presented Alice Monroe of Glade Park, with the Citizen of the Year Award.
Tuttle said Monroe and her property, Wing and a Prayer, have been instrumental in helping victims.
“This is a woman who has walked the block with so many people who have suffered so much loss,” Tuttle said.
Managing Administrative Assistant Sheena Dickenson received the Employee of the Year Award for her work helping the office keep its day to day functions running during the COVID-19 lockdown.
“I like to stay in the background and do my part in the background,” Dickenson said. “I love my job, though. I’ve been here 16 years. These people make me want to work hard for them.”
“We feel it is very important to recognize what a true partnership public safety is,” Rubinstein said. “Each one of those awards represents a different category of partner necessary for us to do this job correctly.”
After the ceremony, Rojo said he was “humbled” to receive the award.