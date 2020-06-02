Starting Thursday, Grand Valley Transit will no longer be running its free local shuttle service, Dash, which simply hasn’t gotten the same ridership this year as it did in 2019.
“It’s been a strange couple of months because we are usually trying to encourage people to ride the bus, but especially during the stay-at-home order, we asked people not to use the bus unless they really needed to,” Andrew Gingerich, transit coordinator for Grand Valley Transit said.
Summer months tend to see lower ridership numbers for Grand Valley Transit with fewer on-campus events at Colorado Mesa University and less of a need for students to use the service with District 51 on break. While the free service is being suspended, Route 1 will continue to operate under regular fares and service hours.
“We’re canceling Dash service right now, and going back to Route 1,” Gingerich explained. “Our hope is to relaunch when it makes sense to and when thing are back up and running in the community. There’s been very, very few riders and it didn’t make sense to keep it.”
Earlier in March, hours and operations of the Dash service were cut in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dash bus originally ran from 4:15 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. every Thursday through Saturday in an effort to better connect the airport, Horizon Drive and Colorado Mesa University to downtown Grand Junction, but earlier this spring the bus drop off frequency was increased to every hour, rather than every half hour, with the service ending at 8 p.m. instead of after midnight.
“We don’t want to run it when it doesn’t make sense.,” Gingerich said. “We kept the fair free, which was suppose to make it attractive for college students but those are activities are not flourishing.”
Route 1 ridership numbers saw a steady increase last spring, with 6,225 riders in May 2019 (2,052 Dash riders), compared to 5,056 in March 2019 (363 Dash riders) as Gingerich was encouraged by the stable ridership. More than 800 people were estimated to have used the free service during the Junior College World Series last year.
However, due to the pandemic, ridership was down nearly 60% during the shutdown.
Since the stay-at-home order has lifted, ridership has increased about 10%.
The free bus service began as a part-time free bus service between the Grand Junction Regional Airport and downtown. The service was funded through a partnership between the Downtown Development Authority, Grand Junction, Colorado Mesa University, Horizon Drive Business Improvement District and the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Gingerich said suspending the program gives some its partners some relief.
“Our hope is to relaunch when activities it is designed for are back in full swing. We’re looking at the fall but we just don’t know what the world will look like,” he said.