Local law enforcement stayed busy during the state stay-at-home order. As certain types of investigations were put on hold, some maintained similar numbers to previous years and others even spiked.
“These are unprecedented times that have impacted every segment of this community in some way,” Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis said. “There is no playbook or roadmap on what we might expect during times like these, so it has become imperative that we utilize data to understand the issues present in our community and be an agency that is agile enough to shift focus, attention, and resources to meet the needs of our residents.”
Traffic citations, for example, dropped nationwide.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office data showed deputies responded to around 10% of the traffic incidents they did in previous years with 46 traffic stops reported during the stay-at-home order. In 2019, that number hit 451 with an average of 461 traffic stops from the previous three years during that 30-day stretch.
The 56 traffic tickets that Grand Junction police officers issued from March 26-April 26 was just a fraction of what was written in the previous two years, when officers wrote up 252 and then 271 citations.
However, just because fewer people were out does not mean there weren’t complaints about social distancing. The Sheriff’s Office was called for 45 party complaints during the stay-at-home order, after an average of 15 the previous three years.
In Palisade, reports showed call numbers in general were way down. The Police Department received nearly 100 fewer calls for service during the stay-at-home order than in previous years, with 186 calls for service during the lockdown, compared to 278 in 2019 and 271 in 2018.
Palisade Chief of Police Debra Funston said calls for service, or the total number of new situations the department deals with, could be down for a variety of reasons such as traffic flow, officers were not making contact with people unless absolutely necessary or citizens were not calling in unless it was an emergency.
“Or it may be that calls were just down … I don’t believe there is an absolute determinant for reduction in numbers,” she said.
During the pandemic, Mesa County law enforcement changed arrest standards to better prioritize public safety. In mid-April, 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein told The Daily Sentinel there were 354 inmates at the Mesa County Jail compared to 515 on March 11.
By Friday afternoon, there were 321 inmates being held at the facility, according to the county website.
While no homicides were reported by the Grand Junction Police Department, other violent crimes, a category that includes homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, were slightly up during the stay-at-home order.
Notably, there were 20 aggravated assaults reported to the Police Department from March 26-April 26, compared to nine during that timeframe in 2019 and 13 in 2018.
Police also reported little change in DUI numbers, with 21 in 2020, 22 in 2019 and 22 in 2018.
Other numbers show Sheriff’s Office drug violation cases were down (six in 2020, an average of 26 the previous three years), death investigations were up, and incidents involving mentally unstable subjects were up. The Sheriff’s ffice also responded to three suicide cases for this stretch in 2020 after responding to two the previous three years combined.