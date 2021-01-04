The 32,631-acre Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon finally was declared 100% contained in mid-December, but when hiker access to popular Hanging Lake in the canyon again will be allowed remains unclear, although the goal is to restore access sometime in 2021.
“That’s what we’re planning on. … I don’t have an estimate right now of when that would be,” said David Boyd, spokesman for the White River National Forest.
He said that “as soon as it’s safe to do so, we want it open again.”
Lisa Langer, director of tourism promotion at Visit Glenwood Springs, is part of a coalition involved in discussions about when public access to Hanging Lake can resume.
“The long and short of it is we believe that the trail will be ready for access come spring,” Langer said.
She said an opening date for new permitting to hike the trail is being considered for May. That decision ultimately will be determined by the Forest Service and city of Glenwood Springs, which have a contract with H20 Ventures, the company that handles the permitting system for Hanging Lake hikers and related logistics.
Emerald-colored Hanging Lake, which is designated as a National Natural Landmark, sits some 1,000 feet up a side canyon of Glenwood Canyon. The lake is rimmed by curtainlike waterfalls filling it on one side, and featuring travertine carbonate deposits and unique hanging garden plant communities.
It became increasingly popular over the past decade, thanks in good part to social media. To limit and manage visitation and reduce impacts, the Forest Service and partners implemented a permit system starting in 2019, and limited vehicle access to the trail head parking lot to a shuttle system for much of the year.
That system was temporarily revised in 2020 to suspend the shuttle service and further limit daily visitor numbers because of COVID-19 concerns. Then the Grizzly Creek Fire struck in August, causing impacts including a two-week closure of Interstate 70. It also forced the closure of trails in the canyon and elsewhere in the fire’s path for safety reasons. Those concerns continue to keep several Glenwood Canyon national forest trails closed, including Hanging Lake.
Fire officials didn’t declare the fire 100% contained until Dec. 18. While the fire hadn’t been active for more than a month before that, officials were waiting for more snow to fall in remote uncontained areas of the Grizzly Creek drainage in the canyon.
Boyd said the continued closure of Hanging Lake wasn’t because of the fire remaining uncontained, but a result of trail safety concerns related to things such as hazardous trees and concerns over trail stability.
Fortunately, the immediate area around Hanging Lake was somehow largely spared from the fire, and the boardwalk in the lake area and bridges along the trail didn’t burn. Still, Boyd said the fire caused impacts around parts of the trail, particularly lower down.
He said that in the case of any of the closed trails in Glenwood Canyon, “things are unstable in places where the fire burned and you have potential for falling trees and falling rocks.”
Boyd said another consideration when it comes to reopening trails is how safe things are more generally in the canyon. The fire created concerns about possible rockfall and debris flows in the canyon on slopes where vegetation was scorched.
In November, the Colorado Department of Transportation reopened the No Name and Bair Ranch rest areas in the canyon.
But it continues to monitor for rockslides and other hazards created by the fire, and the Grizzly Creek and Hanging Lake rest areas remain closed, as does the canyon’s bike path.
CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher said CDOT, the Forest Service and other partners are discussing next steps for reopening the remaining closed rest areas next year, and that will happen once CDOT deems it safe to do so.
She said CDOT anticipates reopening access in March to Grizzly Creek and also to the Shoshone I-70 exit.
That exit is a popular put-in point on the Colorado River for commercial rafting outfitters and other whitewater enthusiasts. The Forest Service issues commercial rafting permits, and Boyd said it is looking at when commercial operations in Glenwood Canyon can resume.
While not a factor relating to when it will be safe for hikers to get back to Hanging Lake, the Forest Service is also trying to determine what environmental effects the lake and its unique ecosystem might suffer from the fact that the fire burned above it.
The concern is that ash and sedimentation from the burn area could affect the lake.
“Since we don’t fully understand the hydrology of Hanging Lake, it’s not clear what impacts fire burning above the lake will have,” Boyd said.
Langer said that with COVID-19 still a concern, restored public access to Hanging Lake initially may look like last summer, with no shuttle system in place and permit holders instead driving to the trail head lot, according to the discussions officials are having.
“And then later in the season they’re thinking they can move again to the shuttle service, but they have to make sure COVID is under control,” she said.
People who bought permits last year but were kept from using them due to the fire were able to get refunds, but also had the option of contributing what they paid to a Glenwood Canyon restoration fund, which a lot of them did, Langer said.
“It was $12. They were like, well, you know, let’s go ahead and put it toward the restoration fund,” she said.