Several years ago, a fourth-grade class was at the Museum of the West for a tour.
The teacher walked up to David Bailey, the museum’s curator of history and said, “Did you know when I was in fourth-grade, I came in and you gave me a tour. … You made history fun.”
“I felt kind of old and it also felt kind of rewarding,” said Bailey, who has been with the Museums of Western Colorado for 28 years.
Bailey is retiring, and today is his final day on the job in a position that led him to solve historical mysteries, hear all kinds of stories and tell plenty himself.
During his tenure, he served as the director of the Western Investigations Team as it conducted archaeological and historical research at spots across western Colorado.
“It’s really been a broad-based experience,” said Bailey, 65. “For me it has been a lot of fun. I love history.”
He has been a documentary film consultant with a number of TV networks, served a couple of terms on the BLM Resource Advisory Council and met Barack Obama as a presidential candidate. Bailey was given the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2002 by Colorado Mesa University and the Award of Merit in 2004 by the American Association of State and Local History.
“It has been a good run,” Bailey said.
But after everything he has done, he’s still known as the Alferd Packer guy.
“Just when I think I’m done with it, someone will call from England,” he said.
It started in 1994, when an 1862 Colt pistol caught his eye while he was inventorying the museum’s firearms storage room, and “literally it has never left me,” he said.
From there, Bailey embarked on adventure that led to exoneration of the infamous Packer in the murder of five prospectors during a snowy spring in 1872 in western Colorado. It did not, however, pardon Packer from being a cannibal — to survive, Packer ate the other men in his party.
The cannibal aspect of the story fired the imaginations of TV producers around the world, resulting in documentaries, reenactments and appearances by Bailey.
One producer from National Geographic asked him to pull out every Packer pun he knew, from “finger food” to “open face sandwiches.”
“Back then I knew like 25 in a row,” he said.
Bailey’s puns aren’t reserved just for Packer, however.
“He has a ton of them, and he can whip them out,” said Kaia Michaelis, executive director of Museums of the West.
His personality is “dad jokes with a history bent,” she said. “We kind of tease him lovingly about his puns and his history.”
Jokes aside, Bailey is “an excellent researcher and a first-class historian,” she said. He knows how to “tease out that tidbit of history that would otherwise have been lost.”
Along with having a deep institutional knowledge of the museum, the community and its people, Bailey was always willing to jump in to help with what whatever she needed done, she said.
Fortunately, Bailey plans to be available during retirement should the museum need him and he will continue to lead special historical tours for the museum. But he does have some travel plans in mind for retirement.
He would like to see Maine in the fall, and “the White River is calling me to do some flyfishing that I haven’t done for years,” he said.
He also has a book to finish. After the success of his 2019 book “Historic Mysteries of Western Colorado: Case Files from the Western Investigations Team,” his editor asked if he had any more material.
He did, and “Trails, Trains and Electric Transports: The Adventure of Early Transportation in Colorado 1560-1912” should be out in 2021.
In 1903 the most popular car was an electric car built in Denver, he said. “Electric was really in vogue,” he said, giving a tease for his book.
In retirement, “I’m going to transition to writing a lot,” he said. “I’m sure there will be other adventures.
“I’m sure there’s got to be at least one more cannibal.”