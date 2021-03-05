David Lesh now faces two misdemeanor charges from the U.S. District Court of Colorado related to his behavior on public lands last year.
The District of Colorado dismissed five of the six original charges against Lesh in the case, including all of the charges associated with his activity at Hanging Lake. On Thursday The Daily Sentinel published out-dated information that Lesh was still facing charges related to Hanging Lake.
The government also tacked on a new petty offense as well.
Lesh faces one charge related to a photo he posted of himself in April, 2020, apparently snowmobiling in a Keystone terrain park at a time when state ski areas were closed because of COVID-19. He also faces a new charge of selling or offering for sale any merchandise or conducting unauthorized work on forest lands.
Charges were initially filed against Lesh in September, 2020. Weeks later on Oct. 21, he posted a photo on Instagram which appears to show him defecating in Maroon Lake, which got him banned from the U.S. Forest Service land until the trial has concluded.
His attorney filed a motion to the court this month seeking to get that ban removed in light of the recent dismissal of many of Lesh’s charges.
“Since the court imposed the National Forest Service land prohibition, there has been a substantial change in circumstances warranting reconsideration of that prohibition,” his attorney Eric Faddis wrote to the court. “In dismissing two thirds of its case, the government added a petty offense of questionable constitutionality.”
He argued that the combined potential penalty of the former counts — up to two years incarceration and up to $10,000 in fines — has been erased and thus the prohibition should be reconsidered.
The ban accounts for nearly 200 million acres of National Forest Service land throughout the nation, according to Faddis.
The government has until March 16 to respond to the request.
Federal Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher this week set Lesh’s two-day court trial for the two remaining counts for July 22 and 23, with motions to be filed by April 19 and responses by May 10.