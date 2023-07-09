Grand Junction delegates take a selfie in front of the El Boquerón volcano crater in San Salvador on Friday afternoon. The volcano last erupted in 1917. Left to right (back row): Tucker Timbreza, Norma Akright, Tanner Timbreza, Andrea Bartlett, Evelyn Portillo (Salvadoran guide), Lance Timbreza. (Front row): Nicole Kain, Cassidee Shull, Anna Stout.
Courtesy of Foundation for Cultural Exchange
Archbishop and recently canonized Oscar Arnulfo Romero had a great impact on the people of El Salvador before his assination in March of 1980.
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of dispatches from Grand Junction’s sister city in El Salvador, El Espino that will appear in the Daily Sentinel over the next several days.
A group of eight local residents climbed onto the microbus early Friday morning with bleary eyes and a buzz of anticipation of what the day would hold. The delegation comprises two college students, four young professionals ranging in age from 35 to 44, and a retired teacher and nurse. They came to El Salvador with local nonprofit Foundation for Cultural Exchange to spend a week in Grand Junction’s sister city, El Espino, a small rural community tucked into the country’s volcanic terrain.