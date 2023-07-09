Editor’s note: This is part of a series of dispatches from Grand Junction’s sister city in El Salvador, El Espino that will appear in the Daily Sentinel over the next several days.

A group of eight local residents climbed onto the microbus early Friday morning with bleary eyes and a buzz of anticipation of what the day would hold. The delegation comprises two college students, four young professionals ranging in age from 35 to 44, and a retired teacher and nurse. They came to El Salvador with local nonprofit Foundation for Cultural Exchange to spend a week in Grand Junction’s sister city, El Espino, a small rural community tucked into the country’s volcanic terrain.

Tags