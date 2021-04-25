The Downtown Development Authority is looking for feedback from the public as it moves forward with a feasibility study that is looking at converting Fourth Street and Fifth Street to two-way traffic.
So far the DDA, which is partnering with the city of Grand Junction, has engaged consulting firm Bohannon Huston to do the study, DDA Executive Director Brandon Stam said. They have been gathering feedback from a stakeholder group and from technical advisors, but are looking for more input from the general public. On May 4 there will be a public meeting for people to give their opinions.
“This is really just another step of having that public meeting to get more feedback before we come up with some different design concepts for that corridor,” Stam said.
The idea for converting those one-way streets in downtown Grand Junction to two-way traffic has been around since the 1980s, Stam said. Both the city and DDA in recent planning documents have called for looking into this option.
One of the main objectives of the study, whether the roads are changed to two-way traffic or not, is improving safety along those corridors, Stam said. Currently, he said vehicles often travel at a high rate of speed through the area and sometimes turn the wrong way down the one-way roads.
“The other main purview is looking at how to enhance safety along the corridor,” Stam said. “That’s really the main focus because now that we have some more businesses on Colorado Avenue there’s just an uptick in cars going the wrong way and the speed and noise associated with cars coming off Highway 50 onto Fifth Street.”
Through meetings with stakeholders, including business owners and residents along those streets, Stam said the feedback has been that the current situation is not good for the businesses in the area.
“I think they all see this as a huge problem and a barrier to future growth along Colorado and along Fifth Street because of the speed and the noise associated with it,” Stam said.
Stam said at next month’s meeting, which will be held at the Avalon Theatre from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., he hopes to hear more from the general public on how they use the Fourth and Fifth Street corridor. However, he said if anyone wants to submit feedback earlier than that they can visit the project website at bhi.mysocialpinpoint.com/gj-4th5th-study.
“They don’t need to wait for the meeting to give that feedback,” Stam said. “There’s an interactive map where they can provide their feedback on that corridor.”