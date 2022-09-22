Complex numbers can add up to big challenges for small-school sports.
From a minimum number of participants to field a team to maximum use of limited resources, the region’s smaller high schools calculate today’s math with the variable of tomorrow’s unknowns.
“We’re good for volleyball. And we’re looking good for girls and boys basketball,” longtime De Beque High School athletic director Rod Graham said. “We’ve got seven out for volleyball this year.”
Graham has been entrenched in the numbers game at De Beque since 1978, encouraging students to participate in sports and activities.
He’s navigated days from sparse enrollment to explosive oil-shale booms. And busts.
In recent years, the Dragons won state championships in boys basketball and girls track, with a plethora of individual state track titles.
With a current high school count hovering at 50 students, Graham said the school continues to promote activities to further engage students academically.
This year, the Dragons are playing a full varsity volleyball schedule with seven players. De Beque also has four cross country runners competing this year.
The Dragons do not offer football, but six De Beque boys are playing football at Grand Valley High School in Parachute, just 12 miles up Interstate 70 to the east.
De Beque is Class 1A in volleyball, one of 72 schools statewide with enrollments up to 93 students.
The high school is similar in size to Walden’s North Park (42), Norwood (58), Ouray (52), Nucla (70) and Dove Creek (73).
Ouray, for example, is playing a junior varsity schedule in volleyball this season because of a limited number of players — a situation De Beque and many 1A schools have confronted in the past.
De Beque volleyball coach Leslie Weis said she has to get creative with a limited roster.
“It is extremely hard. But we’re lucky that we have some boys who come in and help us practice,” Weis said. “That helps a ton. But really there’s only so much you can do.”
She said they focus on skill development and positioning.
“We do a lot of individual skills work,” she said.
The small number helps the players learn to depend on each other, she said.
“They have to work together, build each other up,” Weis said.
“We also use video a lot. That’s how we spent the majority of practice yesterday — watching film,” she said. “That helps to figure out transition and to know where to be on defense.”
Looking down the road, Graham said the current eighth-grade classes features a couple of volleyball players who can step in at the high school level next year.
And, Graham said, the current De Beque sixth-grade class is a larger class with a number of athletes.
PLATEAU VALLEY COWBOYS
The same numbers game plays out annually at Plateau Valley High School, located just outside Collbran on the east side of Grand Mesa.
The Cowboys, with a high-school enrollment right at 100, are at the low end of the 2A classification which ranges from 94 to 299 students. The Plateau Valley enrollment has stayed consistently in the 100-student range.
The Plateau Valley enrollment mirrors that of Ridgway (107), Hayden (109), Soroco (Oak Creek, 104), Rangely (125) and West Grand (Kremmling, 138).
By comparison, Grand Junction’s Caprock Academy is listed at 160 students. Vail Christian is at 139, Vail Mountain is 158, Dolores is 163 while Meeker is at 197.
“Athletics and academics go hand in hand,” said Plateau Valley Principal Trevor Long, standing along the sunny sidelines at a Saturday afternoon football game. “And you can make the connection so much easier … when you have smaller classes. The connections the teachers can make help a student stay motivated to stay on that athletic field.”
Plateau Valley plays eight-man football with a growing roster of 21 players, up from lower numbers three years ago.
The Cowboys also play volleyball in the fall with a staggering participation rate. Of the 40-some girls at Plateau Valley High School, 31 are out for volleyball. The Cowboys, accordingly, field three teams — varsity, junior varsity and C Team.
“These kids are not afraid to try,” Long said. “They know that we need you, we need everyone.”
Long credited the Plateau Valley coaches with creating an inclusive, supportive atmosphere.
“Our coaches understand the big picture because of the small community,” he said. “We need every kid to be a part of this.”
Long turned and motioned to the shady west sidelines, where generations of Plateau Valley families gathered for the football game against visiting Hayden.
“Just look here today,” Long said. “You’ve got families. You’ve got dads who played on this field. They know exactly what a Saturday afternoon football game here is all about.”
Assistant principal/Athletic Director John Holmes, who’s been at Plateau Valley for 25 years, agreed.
He said the generational connections are part of the fabric of the school and the community.
No big enrollment boosts are forecast, he said, partly due to the limited housing available in the Plateau Valley region.
“There is a unity here,” the Plateau Valley principal said. “When the kids grow up together, go through good times and bad times together, it makes it special.”
Just up the sidelines from Long stood Wendy Nichols, longtime team photographer and proud mother of a recent Plateau Valley graduate.
“Absolutely, sports help academics,” Nichols said. “With my own kid, he wouldn’t have made it through without sports keeping him with a reason to study.”
She said the community is fortunate because “you have all these people that your kids have grown up with. They’re back year after year after year. They become part of your family.
“You watch them grow up. And they come back and they teach here. They come back and they coach here,” she said. “That’s cool to see.”
Nichols is the principal of Grand Mesa High School at the Collbran Job Corps campus.
Traditionally, the Job Corps has a few students interested in athletics; they’ve played at Plateau Valley High School in the past.
“COVID decimated us,” Nichols said. “It’s been two years. But now we’re working to rebuild. Our (Job Corps) center is getting bigger.”
She said that the residential vocational program was shut down during the pandemic.
This fall, the Job Corps is back in operation with about 60 students. The current cap is 94 students, a figure set by the administering U.S. Department of Labor.
The department oversees the Job Corps participants. The U.S Forest Service supervises the employees.
Nichols and her academic staff at the Job Corps are members of the Plateau Valley school staff.
“The kids we usually get are kids who haven’t played (sports) in high school,” Nichols said. “They played when they were younger — pee wee, middle school. But a lot of them never got a chance to play in high school.”
This fall, Nichols said, there is one Job Corps student playing football for the Cowboys.
A few more players from the Job Corps could join the Cowboys as the Job Corps numbers increase, she said.
“The last two years our numbers have grown significantly (for football), and there’s been a lot more passion in the school,” Nichols said of the program directed by head coach Brian Bristol, a former standout player for the Cowboys.
Glancing at the scoreboard, Nichols added, “Of course, we’d love to have a better score. But they’re working hard to make it better.”