Man battling county over permitting of his stone farm
Buy Now

Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

Rudy Fontanari lost his permit to operate a rock quarry on top of De Beque Canyon in 2019. He filed suit against Snowcap Coal Co., which was deemed frivolous by District Judge Brian Flynn, but last week Fontanari won his appeal over having to pay attorney fees to Snowcap. He received his permit to operate his quarry again last fall.

 Christopher Tomlinson

Rudy Fontanari and his family won’t have to pay attorney fees to Snowcap Coal Co., the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

Those fees has been ordered by District Judge Brian Flynn as part of a lawsuit he deemed frivolous that Fontanari had filed against Snowcap in 2021.

Tags