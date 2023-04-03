Rudy Fontanari lost his permit to operate a rock quarry on top of De Beque Canyon in 2019. He filed suit against Snowcap Coal Co., which was deemed frivolous by District Judge Brian Flynn, but last week Fontanari won his appeal over having to pay attorney fees to Snowcap. He received his permit to operate his quarry again last fall.
Rudy Fontanari and his family won’t have to pay attorney fees to Snowcap Coal Co., the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
Those fees has been ordered by District Judge Brian Flynn as part of a lawsuit he deemed frivolous that Fontanari had filed against Snowcap in 2021.
The suit was filed after Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board agreed to release part of a performance bond for the now-closed mine, which is located beneath land the Fontanari’s own on top of De Beque Canyon.
In February, a three-judge panel of the appeals court ruled against a Fontanari appeal to reverse that bond release, a case that led to attorney fees being awarded.
Fontanari had contended that Snowcap’s operations damaged his property, primarily over an air shaft to the mine that was taking in irrigation ditch water.
Fontanari was under fire from the reclamation board and the Colorado Department of Transportation in 2019 for allowing irrigation water to run off the side of the canyon, endangering motorists on Interstate 70. That action required CDOT to spend about $3.1 million to remediate.
On Thursday, a separate three-judge panel of the court ruled that the district court didn’t have the authority to award attorney fees to Snowcap because they were based on Fontanari’s administrative challenge to the mining board, and not his actual lawsuit.
“Fontanari raises two jurisdictional challenges to this part of the court’s order,” Judge Matthew Grove wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Timothy Schutz and Dennis Graham.
“First, he argued that the district court is only statutorily authorized to award fees incurred on judicial review, and not for underlying administrative proceedings,” Grove added.
“And second, he argues that any request for fees incurred before the (mining board) would be time barred and so should be rejected as a matter of law. We agree with Fontanari’s first argument, so we need not address the second.”
In 2019, Fontanari lost his permit to operate a rock quarry on top of the canyon on grounds that he allowed large amounts of irrigation water to flow through his property that poured over the canyon walls, resulting in rock slides onto Interstate 70.
At the time, Fontanari said he was irrigating his adjacent farm, and any water over the canyon was a result of runoff that had built up in the closed mine, which he claimed wasn’t properly reclamated or reclaimed.
Fontanari, who was fined in the water incident, got his permit to fully operate his rock quarry again last fall.