Most of the time, the unpaved road leading from the town of De Beque to the High Lonesome Ranch is driven by those seeking adventure or calm in the midst of the western Colorado wilderness.
Lately, all the traffic on that road has been of a different kind: firefighters and other fire personnel.
More than 600 fire personnel are battling the massive Pine Gulch Fire, which has burned more than 36,000 acres since it started on July 31 and is 7% contained.
All those fire crews pass through the small Mesa County town each day on their way to battle the blaze.
Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Eric Coulter said the Pine Gulch Fire was the largest wildfire he could remember in Mesa County since the Pine Ridge Fire, which reached about 13,000 acres in 2012.
In 2019, the Rocky Mountain Area, including Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota, reported 174,624 acres burned for the year. On Monday, the Rocky Mountain Area Coordinator Center reported 162,203 acres have burned so far this year. Of fires to date, 1,261 were caused by humans and 594 were lightning- caused.
As the Pine Gulch fire approaches the list of the top 10 biggest wildfires in Colorado history, De Beque residents are doing what they can to show their support for those gearing up and facing the flames.
At the downtown Wild Horse Roadhouse restaurant, roughly 40 fire personnel have received free meals gifted by community members. The restaurant has enough food to feed plenty more than that.
“What happened was there were a bunch of people on the De Beque community (Facebook) page that were trying to gather donations of pre-packaged food, water, hygiene, supplies, et cetera,” said Wild Horse Roadhouse owner Laura Firth. “Everybody wanted to help and they wanted to take it down to the fire station, but they were informed all that stuff is already provided because the fire is so big and it’s under the federal government… Everybody was expressing their frustration at not being able to give because they appreciate the firefighters so much.”
Firth and others in the community have since figured out other ways to help firefighters.
Firth posted to her own Facebook page that her restaurant would begin serving some free meals for fire personnel. She then posted the same message on the “Pay it Forward” page, a Parachute-based page that also includes De Beque that dates back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost immediately, her restaurant became flooded with requests.
“As of this morning, I’ve had 55,000 people see that post and my phone rang off the hook for three days of people all around the Grand Valley and some other states wanting to donate to feed the firefighters,” Firth said. “They can’t come down during their shift and we can’t take anything to them, so they have to come in for it… We’ve had enough donations to serve all the firefighters who are here right now. We had to put another post on my page saying, ‘We have enough.’
“People actually got upset because they want to give. They’re so generous and so caring around here. I’m just blown away.”
Wild Horse Roadhouse is far from the only business hoping to make firefighters feel welcome.
The Chop Shop offers free haircuts and shampoos for fire personnel. Any items from the De Beque Country Store are free for those battling the fire.
Any donated items or money that don’t go to firefighters battling the Pine Gulch Fire will eventually go toward organizations such as the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, which helps the families of firefighters killed in the line of duty.
Country Store owner Shenelle Hansen is hopeful that the word will spread and more firefighters will take advantage of the town’s generosity.
“People have been very generous donating money and we put it in a little envelope,” Hansen said. “We take that money and use it so when we have firefighters who come in, we just use money out of this envelope to pay for whatever it is they need, whether it’s chapstick, sunscreen, sodas, water, snacks, deli stuff, whatever, it doesn’t matter. It’s all paid for out of this envelope. It’s local citizens and even non-locals have donated to this.”
As members of the community have made efforts to assist firefighters, they’ve also made efforts to help their neighbors in need, as well. For instance, on Sunday, the owners of the Beer Mugs N Barstools bar downtown closed the bar for the day to assist those who needed help relocating away from the fire.
On Tuesday, the bar owners opted for free tacos for everyone in the city as a reward for the community’s kindness, and as a reprieve from the constant cloud of smoke that’s descended upon the tiny town.
Helping people move wasn’t an easy task and there was a lot of heavy lifting involved.
“On Sunday, we went up Roan Creek and we helped some people move all their belongings out, along with their hay, and bring them down to town,” said bar owner Billie Milham. “At 2:30, my husband got a call and he went up and helped transport cars down to get them out of the way. The whole community has really come together and helped each other out.”